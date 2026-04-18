Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Best Episode Was The Result Of A Night Of Drinking

One of the most controversial episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" is also arguably its very best. The season 6 episode "In the Pale Moonlight" highlights all that is great about "Deep Space Nine" and its captain, Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks). The story examines what a Starfleet officer must do when faced with a true ethical dilemma: Captain Sisko must try to figure out how to bring the Romulans into the war with the invading Dominion or risk losing the entire quadrant to Dominion rule, essentially ending the Federation. According to the episode's original screenwriter, Michael Taylor, inspiration for Sisko's decision to use deception to engage the Romulans was inspired by a piece of U.S. history. But producer and writer Ronald D. Moore, who made heavy edits to the screenplay, also found unique inspiration for the episode.

In a retrospective for The Hollywood Reporter, Moore shared that he was having a hard time figuring out the structure of the episode in his rewrites. But after a night of drinking, he was inspired to create a framing device of Sisko drinking and recounting the whole episode directly to camera as a supplemental computer log. By having the captain himself deliver all of the difficult exposition, the more dramatic elements could be depicted without needing to be bogged down with explanatory dialogue or scenes. The frame narrative with Sisko explaining it all works perfectly, and having him drinking as he strips off his uniform for the day makes it much more interesting.