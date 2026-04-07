12 Most Controversial Movies Of The 21st Century, Ranked

After the spectacular yet narratively safe rehash that was "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," the next installment in the then-promising Disney sequel trilogy needed to be more than good — it needed to be a turning point for the franchise overall that justified its resurrection beyond the obvious financial incentive. Rian Johnson seemingly understood that better than anyone when he set out to make "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." But not even he could imagine the lasting, irreversible impact that film would have on the "Star Wars" franchise, brand, and community.

Johnson's film took the story and the audience as seriously as they've ever been taken. Amidst an absurd, positive critical reevaluation of the prequel trilogy as profound works of sci-fi political commentary and the warm reception received by the gritty, thematically-heavy "Clone Wars" series, the "Breaking Bad" director delivered a story that challenged fans in the same way. In doing so, he poetically separated the fanbase (and, seemingly, higher-ups within the "Star Wars" creative team) into those who wanted the series to grow into something greater and those who wanted it to continue preserving and embellishing what they remembered about the original trilogy.

The ensuing conflict was public, toxic, and messy. "The Last Jedi" was a before and after moment for "Star Wars," where the franchise was now trapped in an identity crisis it had been unwittingly hurtling toward since the reboot. Releasing the painfully self-conscious "Rise of Skywalker" two years later certainly didn't help matters. In the aftermath of the film's reception and Disney/Lucasfilm's panicked reaction to it, the "Star Wars" franchise exited cinemas just five years after it returned, quietly begging for goodwill through uneven content on Disney+.