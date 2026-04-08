Across the expansive history of the "Star Trek" franchise, humanity has encountered a growing number of alien races, many of whom that are exceedingly formidable when crossed. These are civilizations that can be physically more overpowering or possess technological advances that give them overwhelming potential. Throughout both television and film projects, these cultures can either be powerful allies to Starfleet and the United Federation of Planets or pose an extinction-level threat. Whenever one of these races appears on-screen, it's all hands on-deck to make sure that hostilities don't erupt or any enemy presence is outmaneuvered or contained.

To clarify, we're not talking about the best "Star Trek" alien races, though several of them could certainly apply. This list also covers full-on civilizations and cultures, not just standalone omnipotent figures in the universe that surface in one-and-done television and film stories. There have to be multiple individuals of the same race or collective to qualify for a spot on this list.

Let's dig into the 10 strongest alien races in "Star Trek" ranked to the most powerful, capable of altering the balance of power in the galaxy.