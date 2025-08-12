Star Trek's Species 8472 Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Scorpion, Part I" (May 21, 1997) the USS Voyager knows they are approaching an area of the galaxy that is just lousy with the Borg. The ship is about to fly straight through Borg territory and will constantly be at risk of assimilation. The immediate future looks terrifying. And just as the ship passes into Borg space, giant Borg cubes fly directly toward them. Surprisingly, though, the cubes all fly straight past the Voyager. It seems the Borg were fleeing something even more terrifying behind them. The Voyager then sees a mysterious spacecraft, seemingly made of biological material, in pursuit. This bioship is easily able to attack and destroy 15 Borg vessels.

The bioship belongs to a species that the Borg refer to as Species 8472 in their database. Species 8472 are powerful, psychic creatures that hail from a parallel dimension completely filled with fluid. It seems that the Borg, in an attempt to expand their strategy of conquering and assimilation, opened up a rift into fluidic space, hoping to invade an alternate universe.

The Borg, however, found they couldn't deal with the power of Species 8472. Their biological makeup was unlike anything they had encountered, and the technology was not something they knew how to assimilate. After being attacked, the aliens counter-invaded, coming into our universe and laying waste to thousands of Borg ships. The aliens were so powerful that the Borg — in a completely uncharacteristic move — elected to make a deal with Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). The Voyager would not be assimilated, provided it granted the Borg the means to attack or wound Species 8472.

If the Borg were unable to deal with Species 8472, then what chance would the Voyager have? They were a terrifying new threat.