Leonard Nimoy's Spock Lives On In This Popular Modern Star Trek Adaptation

Human voice might bring forth the purest music on the planet. According to Boyz II Men, that's an absolute fact, and it's hard to argue with the effect a familiar voice can have on a person when they're not exactly expecting it. Sometimes, even when we fully anticipate how emotional hearing a certain saying will hit us, it can manage to transport us back in time. Voices are magical like that. We have reached a point in history where people keep voicemails on their phones for sentimental reasons, and it's just a natural thing we all kind of do; it helps keep those we care about alive. For "Star Trek" fans, some of their favorite actors have passed on, but their performances live on through strange new venues that many couldn't have dreamed of when the show was originally airing, like "Star Trek Online."

The massively multiplayer online role-playing game, "Star Trek Online," houses a touching tribute to Leonard Nimoy that fans still visit to this day, and now that gesture has spread to other actors who have left their mark on the beloved franchise. It's a charming sentiment to see the Trekkies making that virtual pilgrimage to see Nimoy's Spock in different corners of the game world, people doing the Vulcan salute emotes in front of the star's statues might actually prove that the Internet wasn't a massive mistake altogether. A lot of credit has to be extended to the game designers for such a small touch that the players greatly appreciate.

Vulcan is now home to a big stone statue of Spock with "Live Long and Prosper" scrawled right beneath it in the world of "Star Trek Online," and the sentiment really just sings when you think about how his presence permeates the game world. The game's design team chose that location after players decided to congregate there themselves when Nimoy died in 2015, as you would expect most devoted "Star Trek" fans to behave when someone so central to the entire enterprise passed away.