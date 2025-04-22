A Wild Run-In With A Star Trek Fan Once Led To A Fire Truck Escape For Leonard Nimoy

The way he described it in the book is that Nimoy was at an autograph-signing venue, sitting at a counter where fans were to line up. To his left and right, he was protected by metal gates, and his exit was located to his rear. This was on a high floor in the building where his manager's office was located, and that office, also located behind him, was where he was going to hide when the event was over. It seems that the crowd got a little too excited to see Nimoy, however, and they pushed so hard on the gates that they began to buckle. Nimoy got up on the counter to calm the fray, but it had no effect. The fans needed to get a piece of him. As Nimoy wrote: "Finally, the manager grabbed my arm and said, 'Let's get out of here!'"

Advertisement

They fled out the back and into the manager's office. The problem with this plan was that there was no other exit, other than the way they came. The fans didn't penetrate as far into the building as the manager's office, but the two men realized that they wouldn't be able to exit the building any other way than pushing through the crowd and taking an elevator down. "But the manager was a resourceful man," Nimoy wrote, "and [he] said, 'Wait a minute. We can't go down because of all the people. But we can go up. There's a back stairway that leads to the roof...'"

Nimoy took the stairwell up to the roof while his manager called the fire department to explain the situation. The fire department was understanding, and drove a truck to the rear of the building. Nimoy said simply: "I went up to the roof, [then] climbed down the provided fire ladder, and made good my escape!"

Advertisement

Nimoy was not killed that day, thanks to the fire department. Presumably, Nimoy was far more careful at fan events after that.