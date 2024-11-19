Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy Left One Buffy The Vampire Slayer Actor Completely Starstruck

Any actors who sign a contract to appear on "Star Trek" should undergo a special kind of training that prepares them to be mobbed by Trekkies. Even actors who only appeared in minor roles are well-remembered by the franchise's many obsessives, and every single one of them will likely have to, at least a few times in their lives, weather the affection of autograph-seeking fans and trivia-ready nerds. The actors from the original "Star Trek" likely had to bear the most public scrutiny over the years, but even the stars of newer shows like "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" can draw crowds.

Leonard Nimoy likely had to develop stock answers to any curious fans he met in public, and would have had to eventually understand that, even if he was out at a meal, or merely shopping and minding his own business, a Trekkie could walk up to him and strike up a conversation. A note to readers: if you see a celebrity at a meal or merely shopping, maybe leave them alone; they're just eating or browsing.

But my warning isn't going to keep people away, and Trekkies — as they have since time immemorial — will continue to freak out when they meet a star. Sometimes even other professional actors will have a "fanboy" moment when they meet a "Star Trek" star, as was certainly the case with James Marsters, perhaps best known for playing the vampire Spike on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer (but a well-known and prolific actor besides). Marsters went on "Inside of You" recently, and he talked about being the moment he was starstruck when he met Leonard Nimoy. It was a fun day when Spike met Spock.