Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy Left One Buffy The Vampire Slayer Actor Completely Starstruck
Any actors who sign a contract to appear on "Star Trek" should undergo a special kind of training that prepares them to be mobbed by Trekkies. Even actors who only appeared in minor roles are well-remembered by the franchise's many obsessives, and every single one of them will likely have to, at least a few times in their lives, weather the affection of autograph-seeking fans and trivia-ready nerds. The actors from the original "Star Trek" likely had to bear the most public scrutiny over the years, but even the stars of newer shows like "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" can draw crowds.
Leonard Nimoy likely had to develop stock answers to any curious fans he met in public, and would have had to eventually understand that, even if he was out at a meal, or merely shopping and minding his own business, a Trekkie could walk up to him and strike up a conversation. A note to readers: if you see a celebrity at a meal or merely shopping, maybe leave them alone; they're just eating or browsing.
But my warning isn't going to keep people away, and Trekkies — as they have since time immemorial — will continue to freak out when they meet a star. Sometimes even other professional actors will have a "fanboy" moment when they meet a "Star Trek" star, as was certainly the case with James Marsters, perhaps best known for playing the vampire Spike on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer (but a well-known and prolific actor besides). Marsters went on "Inside of You" recently, and he talked about being the moment he was starstruck when he met Leonard Nimoy. It was a fun day when Spike met Spock.
James Marsters robbed Leonard Nimoy of a moment of peace
Marsters described the scene: He recalled a day when was appearing on panels at some sort of outsize pop culture convention. This was back when he was still on "Buffy," and still had his character's bleached blonde hair. He noted that conventions can be incredibly draining for actors, as it takes a lot of energy to face long lines of fans, and to make presentations on stage. Marsters also pointed out that even when some actors leave the stage, they have to remain "on," as the other actors they meet backstage are also fans. Gladhanding and autographs continue, even when one tries to rest backstage.
Marsters told his handlers that he required some real peace and quiet. Luckily, there are small, quiet, private rooms where actors can go to decompress and be out of the chaos for a few moments. Marsters was taken to such a room ... and Leonard Nimoy was there, also seeking some peace. Marsters was too starstruck to respect boundaries, however. "I just climbed all over him," the actor said. He continued:
"He's trying to have a break. And he's, like, 70 years old. He needs a break. And I'm like 'OH MY GOD! I'M THE BIGGEST FAN OF YOU!' And you could see him go 'Oh, God, there's no safe place.' Not that he thinks I'm a bad person, but he cannot get away from the fact that people want to talk to Spock. [...] I will always feel bad about that. I could not be cool, I could not keep it together."
Marsters recalled that Nimoy signaled to a handler, and he was "whisked away." He also realized that all he really wanted to do was give Nimoy a round of applause, an expression of appreciation for a long acting career. But that wasn't an excuse, as he knew Nimoy was overwhelmed by his affection.
When asked if Nimoy smiled at his gushing, Marsters noted that "he grimaced in a friendly way." Even Spike, it seems, could lose his cool.