Star Trek: Voyager's Scorpion Was Almost A Direct First Contact Sequel

What's the easiest way to have your hero and villain team-up? Introduce a new, even worse villain who can only be defeated by combining forces. "Star Trek: Voyager" did such a move in "Scorpion," its two-part season 3 finale/season 4 premiere where our heroes teamed up with, of all races, the rapacious hive-minded Borg. Before then, the Borg had never been anything but terrifying villains.

Context: "Voyager" follows the crew of the eponymous starship, whose name becomes meaningful when it's flung halfway across the galaxy. (Specifically, the region known as the "Delta Quadrant" by the Federation, which is conversely based in the Alpha Quadrant.) To get home, Voyager will inevitably have to trek through Borg space. By their luck, when they finally get there, the Borg have bigger fish to fry: Species 8472, an interdimensional race who got a little peeved when the Borg invaded their home dimension and now want to wipe out the entire Milky Way.

Voyager develops a countermeasure against the invaders and trades it for safe passage through Borg space. The alliance doesn't last (the Borg, like the scorpion in the titular fable, can't resist their nature to assimilate) but Voyager gets a new crewmate — liberated drone Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) — out of it.

"Scorpion" aired in May and September 1997, a year after "Star Trek: First Contact" was a summer blockbuster. That movie radically redefined the Borg by introducing a Queen (Alice Krige) to the Borg — "Scorpion" almost followed up on this idea.