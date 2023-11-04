Patrick Stewart Credits Jonathan Frakes For Star Trek: First Contact Being The Best TNG Movie

From 1994 to 2002, four feature films were made based on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Generally speaking, none of the four films was terribly well-received. Stuart Baird's 2002 film "Star Trek: Nemesis" currently holds a 38% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while David Carson's 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations" stands with a 48% approval rating. Jonathan Frakes' 1998 film "Star Trek: Insurrection" fares slightly better with a 55% approval rating, while the same director's 1996 film "Star Trek: First Contact" is far and away the champion, with a 93% approval rating. Rotten Tomatoes, of course, is not meant to be a gauge of factual, unassailable quality, but those numbers do pretty accurately reflect a generally accepted popular opinion among Trekkies.

"First Contact" stands out as the best for numerous reasons. For one, it was a film about the Borg, a soulless species of destructive cyborgs that had long been a favorite villain on "Next Generation." It was also the most action-forward film of the four, featuring more phaser fire, more starship battles, and more hand-to-hand combat than any Trek movie until 2009. It also featured a new ship, the U.S.S. Enterprise-E, as well as a fun time-travel plot wherein the Enterprise crew got to travel to 2063 to meet Zefram Cochrane (James Cromwell), a vital figure in "Star Trek" lore.

According to Patrick Stewart (the stalwart Captain Picard), the reason "First Contact" stood out was solely due to the energetic direction from Jonathan Frakes. Frakes, who played Commander William Riker on NextGen, had already directed eight episodes of the show before making his feature directorial debut with "First Contact." In his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Stewart complimented Frakes' directing acumen and admired his ability to step up to a feature with aplomb.