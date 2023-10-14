Star Trek: First Contact's Most Famous Line Was Instantly Mocked By Jonathan Frakes

Jonathan Frakes' 1996 film "Star Trek: First Contact" is often considered the best of the four feature films to have been based on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." While the special effects are first-rate, the script, for better or worse, has more in common with a middle-of-the-road Hollywood action flick than with the ordinarily cerebral, philosophical, and political leanings of "Star Trek." But plenty of fans seem to enjoy it.

The plot of "First Contact" follows the U.S.S. Enterprise-E into an attack by the Borg, a species of malevolent cyborgs that once assimilated Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) into its collective. Although Picard had dealt with the ramifications of his assimilation, "First Contact" transformed him into a mad, Captain Ahab-like character seeking revenge on the Borg for the damage they did to him. The bulk of the film's action takes place in the distant past of 2063, as the Borg opened up a rift in time to happened to the year humanity made first contact with an alien species. While Picard fights with the Borg on the Enterprise, the ship's crew has to help a 21st-century engineer named Zefram Cochran (James Cromwell) build the very first rocket capable of faster-than-light travel.

In a climactic moment, Picard — decidedly losing his cool — begins raving to Lily (Alfre Woodard) that the Borg have had too many opportunities to attack Earth, and now is the time to stop them once and for all. Stewart's performance is sweaty and over-the-top in this scene as he swears vengeance. "The line must be drawn here!" he yells.

According to Stewart's new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," director Frakes couldn't watch that moment without snickering. To Stewart's chagrin, his dialogue became an in-joke on set.