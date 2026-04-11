How To Read The Jack Reacher Books In Order

When "Reacher" season 1 debuted in 2022, it set a Prime Video record by topping the Nielsen charts. Flash forward three years, and "Reacher" season 3 continued to smash ratings records, solidifying the streaming series as a smash hit with staying power. It shouldn't have been much of a surprise, though. Anyone with even a passing familiarity with Lee Child's original Jack Reacher book series would have known just how popular this character was.

As Jack Reacher himself put it in "Running Blind," "I'm a man with a rule. People leave me alone, I leave them alone. If they don't, I don't." That's an apt description for his general appeal. Once readers enter the thrilling world of this itinerant former military policeman, they don't want to leave, and with "Reacher" proving just as successful, if not more so, than the book series, there's a new generation of fans eager to get lost in the literary Reacher's adventures.

But with 31 books, a short story collection, and a book of "Rules," knowing where to start with this long-running book series is daunting, to say the least. Child wrote the inaugural Jack Reacher book, "Killing Floor," back in 1997 and has delivered a steady stream of novels over the almost 30 years since. As such, you may well be wondering whether it's best to start at the beginning or whether those 30 years have yielded a complex in-universe timeline that requires a more tactical approach. Well, it turns out that both alternatives are valid. Here's everything you need to know about reading the Jack Reacher books in order.