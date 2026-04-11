How To Read The Jack Reacher Books In Order
When "Reacher" season 1 debuted in 2022, it set a Prime Video record by topping the Nielsen charts. Flash forward three years, and "Reacher" season 3 continued to smash ratings records, solidifying the streaming series as a smash hit with staying power. It shouldn't have been much of a surprise, though. Anyone with even a passing familiarity with Lee Child's original Jack Reacher book series would have known just how popular this character was.
As Jack Reacher himself put it in "Running Blind," "I'm a man with a rule. People leave me alone, I leave them alone. If they don't, I don't." That's an apt description for his general appeal. Once readers enter the thrilling world of this itinerant former military policeman, they don't want to leave, and with "Reacher" proving just as successful, if not more so, than the book series, there's a new generation of fans eager to get lost in the literary Reacher's adventures.
But with 31 books, a short story collection, and a book of "Rules," knowing where to start with this long-running book series is daunting, to say the least. Child wrote the inaugural Jack Reacher book, "Killing Floor," back in 1997 and has delivered a steady stream of novels over the almost 30 years since. As such, you may well be wondering whether it's best to start at the beginning or whether those 30 years have yielded a complex in-universe timeline that requires a more tactical approach. Well, it turns out that both alternatives are valid. Here's everything you need to know about reading the Jack Reacher books in order.
Reading the Jack Reacher books in publication order is easiest
Lee Child's first Jack Reacher novel, "Killing Floor," debuted in 1997. While the books that followed jumped around in terms of the in-universe timeline, reading the books in publication order is not only easiest but can be done without making things too confusing. Here's a list of all the full-length Jack Reacher novels in publication order:
-
Killing Floor (1997)
-
Die Trying (1998)
-
Tripwire (1999)
-
Running Blind (2000)
-
Echo Burning (2001)
-
Without Fail (2002)
-
Persuader (2003)
-
The Enemy (2004)
-
One Shot (2005)
-
The Hard Way (2006)
-
Bad Luck and Trouble (2007)
-
Nothing to Lose (2008)
-
Gone Tomorrow (2009)
-
61 Hours (2010)
-
Worth Dying For (2010)
-
The Affair (2011)
-
A Wanted Man (2012)
-
Never Go Back (2013)
-
Personal (2014)
-
Make Me (2015)
-
Night School (2016)
-
The Midnight Line (2017)
-
Past Tense (2018)
-
Blue Moon (2019)
-
The Sentinel (2020)
-
Better Off Dead (2021)
-
No Plan B (2022)
-
The Secret (2023)
-
In Too Deep (2024)
-
Exit Strategy (2025)
-
Chain Reaction (2026, upcoming)
There's also 2017's "No Middle Name," which collects all 12 of Child's Jack Reacher short stories along with a novella entitled "Too Much Time." The author originally wrote these shorter tales as Amazon Kindle exclusives and as extras to be included with longer novels, but "No Middle Name" handily compiles them for your reading pleasure. Then, there's the time Jack Reacher crossed into the world of "Bones" or the time Reacher and Will Trent teamed up for yet another crossover. Thankfully, like the novels themselves, these extras don't necessarily need to be read in any specific order.
Lee Child designed the Jack Reacher books to be read in any order
Reading the Jack Reacher novels in order is arguably the best way to do it. "Killing Floor" is an excellent introduction to the world of this nomadic ex-Army man, and as the books go on, you see the character and Lee Child's writing develop naturally (though, Reacher doesn't exactly have a discernible arc beyond maybe getting better at punching people). But one great thing about this book series is that you can jump in wherever you like, and things will make sense. Child designed things that way, with the author telling Men's Journal:
"I didn't want people to feel they had to start at the beginning, because that's procedurally difficult. Let's say they're in a vacation cabin in Portland, Maine, and they find a left-behind book, and it's the eighth book in the series. I want them to be able to read that as equal to any other book in the series. I don't want you to feel left out."
The "Reacher" TV series itself is a testament to Child's claims. The show's first season adapted "Killing Floor," but "Reacher" season 2 jumped far ahead in the books, adapting the 11th novel "Bad Luck and Trouble." Season 3 then used the Jack Reacher book with the most bonkers reveal in the whole series as its basis, proving that the books do indeed work as individual stories.
Reading Jack Reacher books in chronological order can get tricky
Those as meticulous as Jack Reacher himself might be tempted to try to untangle the Reacher timeline and read every book in chronological order. That would be a tough task, as Lee Child has written novels with extensive flashbacks, such as "Bad Luck and Trouble," and even penned a few prequels, including "Night School," which is set before the very first novel. For those that do want to work their way through the books in their in-universe order, here's a full list, including the upcoming "Chain Reaction":
-
The Enemy (2004)
-
The Secret (2023)
-
Night School (2016)
-
The Affair (2011)
-
Killing Floor (1997)
-
Die Trying (1998)
-
Tripwire (1999)
-
Running Blind (2000)
-
Echo Burning (2001)
-
Without Fail (2002)
-
Persuader (2003)
-
One Shot (2005)
-
The Hard Way (2006)
-
Bad Luck and Trouble (2007)
-
Nothing to Lose (2008)
-
Gone Tomorrow (2009)
-
61 Hours (2010)
-
Worth Dying For (2010)
-
A Wanted Man (2012)
-
Never Go Back (2013)
-
Personal (2014)
-
Make Me (2015)
-
The Midnight Line (2017)
-
Past Tense (2018)
-
Blue Moon (2019)
-
The Sentinel (2020)
-
Better Off Dead (2021)
-
No Plan B (2022)
-
In Too Deep (2024)
-
Exit Strategy (2025)
-
Chain Reaction (October 2026)
It should be noted that in 2020, with "The Sentinel," Lee Child began co-writing the Jack Reacher books with his younger brother, Andrew Child. The next four novels were published as joint efforts between the two, but, as Lee Child confirmed in a USA Today interview, Andrew had actually been writing the novels himself since 2020, while Lee continued with promotional duties. In 2025, Lee Child officially left the Jack Reacher series, handing writing responsibilities solely to his brother in a move that surely concerned fans who thus far haven't been all that impressed with the younger Child's efforts.