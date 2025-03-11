The Jack Reacher And Will Trent Team-Up That Fans Might Have Missed

Before he was the star of a hit streaming series, Jack Reacher was trekking his way around the United States in Lee Child's novels. The British author created his hero as a lone-wolf former military policeman with a penchant for a nomadic, minimalist lifestyle. While the character is known for being a loner, across what is now 29 Jack Reacher books, Child's hero has met and teamed up with all manner of cohort, acquaintance, and ally.

That's the same for the streaming series, too, with "Reacher" season 3 — based on the best Jack Reacher novel — following the titular ex-Army officer as he teams up with DEA agent Susan Duffy (the best thing to happen to "Reacher" in some time) to take down a dodgy rug import business. Previously, the show has seen Reacher join forces with a local police department, and we've seen plenty of his friend Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), who was a member of Reacher's 110th Special Investigations unit in the Army and is frequently called upon to help her former boss out of the many binds in which he finds himself.

What we might not see in "Reacher," however, is the protagonist teaming up with characters from outside Child's original Jack Reacher universe. The prolific author, who serves as executive producer on the series, didn't stop at 29 books, writing a series of short stories and a book breaking down Reacher's rules and personal ethos. But he also branched out into other universes entirely, teaming up with other authors to bring Jack Reacher into the world of similarly popular modern literary heroes. At one point, this involved co-writing a short story with Karin Slaughter, author of the Will Trent novels.