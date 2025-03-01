Jack Reacher Once Crossed Into The World Of Bones (Kind Of)

Any fan of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels, or Prime Video's TV adaptation "Reacher," knows that Jack is a lone wolf. The itinerant former military police officer's entire MO is wandering the United States, ostensibly because he enjoys the nomadic lifestyle. During these wanderings he is frequently drawn into all manner of precarious situations where he must rely on his pre-eminent skills to right some awful injustice or bring down some criminal organization. As the archetypal American action hero, Reacher is pretty adept at winning the day and coming out on top, but that doesn't mean he doesn't need help from time to time.

Child's hero is frequently helped by former members of the 110th Special Investigators, Reacher's former military police unit. Most notably, his close ally Frances Neagley often provides a helping hand, joining Reacher on numerous escapades and often saving her former boss from otherwise deadly scenarios. In the Prime Video series, which stars Alan Ritchson as the titular hero, Maria Sten's Neagley has shown up in all three seasons thus far, proving to be one of Reacher's most reliable friends.

But what many fans might not know is that the book version of Jack Reacher has actually teamed up with some other heroic protagonists from other literary universes. The Prime Video series is yet to bring in characters from outside shows, but the literary Reacher has joined forces with figures from outside the universe created by Child. In one such instance he teamed up with none other than Temperance Brennan, who inspired the character of the same name played by Emily Deschanel in the Fox procedural "Bones."