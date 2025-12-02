Jack Reacher's Creator Has Officially Left The Series, And His Successor Should Concern Fans

After 30 novels, a short story collection, and ensuring fans finally got a book-accurate on-screen Jack Reacher, Lee Child is officially stepping away from his hugely popular book series. The author and creator of the titular ex-military policeman will now hand over writing duties to his younger brother, Andrew Child (real name Andrew Grant), who has co-written the last five Jack Reacher books. Unfortunately, his contributions to the series thus far haven't gone down well with all fans, making this a controversial development.

If there's anything fans of the Reacher novels have proved in the last decade or so, it's that they really, really care about Jack Reacher. When Paramount cast Tom Cruise in 2012's "Jack Reacher," readers were up in arms. An article in the LA Times quotes one reader as reacting to the news of Cruise's casting thusly:

"I can not [sic] believe they actually used an arrogant overexposed short IMBECILE to create such an awesome character. I will not see it, and it literally RUINED the whole character for me. HOW COULD THEY DO THIS?"

This was not a one-off, either. Numerous fans registered their disdain for the casting choice, and that disdain remained for the two Cruise-led films.

So powerful was the force of this Cruise backlash that even Child himself had to acknowledge it. After 2016's "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back," the author told Reader's Digest, "I love Tom Cruise, I think he's a great actor, and he's certainly a great guy [...] but ultimately the readers felt he was not an accurate representation of Reacher and I've got to defer to the readers." How, then, will he respond to what is sure to be a significant backlash now that Andrew Child is overseeing the book series that started it all?