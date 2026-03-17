10 Best True Crime Documentaries Of 2025, Ranked

2025 was a deceptively quiet year for the true crime genre. Yes, the usual suspects came along as expected — another look into the psychology of an overexposed serial killer from a fresh angle ("Chaos: The Manson Murders"); a retread of a case that went viral several years ago, now in a glossy, uncomfortably franchised package for the streaming landscape ("American Murder: Gabby Petito"); salacious celebrity stories that have to compete with YouTubers for immediacy and breadth of coverage ("Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke"; "The Fall of Diddy"). Amidst a sea of these generic, search-engine-optimized titles, however, we risk overlooking a handful of truly great documentaries that genuinely seem to be moving the true crime genre toward something more worthy of our time.

Through the 10 best true crime documentaries of 2025, a few trends emerge. Filmmaking that subverts the genre's stock visuals through unconventional use and sourcing of footage; storytelling that centers the experiences of the victims and their families instead of turning killers into mythologized monsters; subjects that challenge our preconceived notions of who the "heroes" and "villains" of true crime normally are. The true crime genre has long been at a crossroad between evolution and exploitation — as for what direction it's moving toward as a whole, take a look at our evidence and decide for yourself.