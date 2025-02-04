An Unconventional New True Crime Doc Pokes Fun At The Genre's Most Familiar Tropes

As a modern documentary filmmaker, Shackleton says true crime has a powerful "gravitational pull" that "eventually, you just give in to." When he discovered Lafferty's story, he got excited about making his own entry in a genre that's become rigidly formulaic, and in this movie, he alternates between enthusiastically describing the tropes he would have embraced and rolling his eyes at the ones he would have avoided. By briefly showing side-by-side clips of popular true crime docs that all have the same style of opening credits, or that use grainy old footage of children playing in the yard as a way to indicate a simpler time in American life, he draws attention to the filmic language that's crystallized in this genre. "It's like there's no direction required," he says, and while he's mostly joking, there are so many of these connections made that it does seem as if one could almost drag and drop footage into a ready-made template that hits all the familiar beats.

Some of these observations verge on being a little too self-satisfied for their own good, but they never feel mean-spirited (and maybe the power of Shackleton's British accent just made it easier to listen to than it would have been otherwise). He admits he would have relied on "evocative B-roll" and would probably have even fudged the truth in some instances through implication and editing in favor of creating a more heightened dramatic moment, like so many of these projects do. He gets slightly more pointed, however, with criticisms of the ethics of decisions made in projects like "The Jinx," "Making a Murderer," and the "Paradise Lost" documentaries, and he specifically dunks on Ryan Murphy's Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show for claiming to center the victims after spending the majority of its episodes reveling in the killer's violent acts.