George R. R. Martin Says This Underrated Apple TV Series Is A Great Sci-Fi Adaptation
Author George R. R. Martin is incredible at crafting complex characters and building fascinating fictional worlds, but he's also pretty confident about sharing his opinions online. He is a pretty prolific consumer of art on top of creating it himself, and he has pretty strong takes on everything — Martin didn't hold back on "Battlestar Galactica" and had serious praise for his pick for the greatest TV finale of all time. In July 2025, he took to his "Not a Blog" blog to share his thoughts on the Apple TV sci-fi series "Murderbot," and it sounds like Martin really loves the quirky little series.
There is a whole lot to love about "Murderbot," based on "The Murderbot Diaries" series of books by Martha Wells. A stellar cast and witty scripts helped make the adaptation a success, and "Murderbot" was one of the best television shows of 2025. The main character's acerbic wit and the show's sci-fi elements seem right up Martin's alley, given his own works, and honestly, it's kind of great knowing the opinionated author is part of the "Murderbot" fandom.
Murderbot is a genuinely weird delight
"Murderbot" follows a security android that becomes fully sentient and takes the name Murderbot. Played by Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot is an awkward oddity who still wants to protect the humans in his charge despite finding them incredibly annoying. Murderbot is one of the most relatable androids in all of media, as he would rather watch TV serials than work — look, there is a reason I made watching TV a part of my job!
While critics were appreciative of the fact that "Murderbot" finally allows Skarsgård to get as weird as he wants and highlighted that "Murderbot" tells a believable story in an unbelievable world, George R. R. Martin's praise for the series was rather simple. He wrote:
"The Murderbot stories are always a lot of fun, and the TV show did them justice. I look forward to another series."
The second season (or "series" in British lingo) of the delightful little show is on the way, though "Murderbot" season 2 faces the challenge of Murderbot joining a new team of humans, leaving behind the beloved Preservation Authority nerds from season 1. It sounds like Martin has read the books, knows what's ahead, and is ready for more, which might help fans relax a little as they wait for news about the upcoming second season and its eventual release date.
Until then, we'll just have to keep re-watching the show like Murder-B and his favorite series, "The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon." See? That's a relatable robot.