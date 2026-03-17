George R. R. Martin Says This Underrated Apple TV Series Is A Great Sci-Fi Adaptation

"Murderbot" follows a security android that becomes fully sentient and takes the name Murderbot. Played by Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot is an awkward oddity who still wants to protect the humans in his charge despite finding them incredibly annoying. Murderbot is one of the most relatable androids in all of media, as he would rather watch TV serials than work — look, there is a reason I made watching TV a part of my job!

While critics were appreciative of the fact that "Murderbot" finally allows Skarsgård to get as weird as he wants and highlighted that "Murderbot" tells a believable story in an unbelievable world, George R. R. Martin's praise for the series was rather simple. He wrote:

"The Murderbot stories are always a lot of fun, and the TV show did them justice. I look forward to another series."

The second season (or "series" in British lingo) of the delightful little show is on the way, though "Murderbot" season 2 faces the challenge of Murderbot joining a new team of humans, leaving behind the beloved Preservation Authority nerds from season 1. It sounds like Martin has read the books, knows what's ahead, and is ready for more, which might help fans relax a little as they wait for news about the upcoming second season and its eventual release date.

Until then, we'll just have to keep re-watching the show like Murder-B and his favorite series, "The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon." See? That's a relatable robot.