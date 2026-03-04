George R.R. Martin's Pick For The Greatest TV Series Finale Ever May Surprise You

George R.R. Martin's excellently named blog, Not A Blog, can be a wonderful window into the best-selling author's worldview, as well as a nice source of news about his projects. On occasion, the writer also reveals interesting tidbits about his own media preferences, such as his very surprising pick for the best TV series finale of all time: the "Six Feet Under" season 5 ender, "Everyone's Waiting."

In a 2023 post on Not A Blog, Martin discussed Vanity Fair's (at the time) recent listing of best TV episodes in history, which included "Blackwater" – the classic "Game of Thrones" season 2 episode Martin himself wrote. The episode has indeed received plenty of love. In fact, "Blackwater" sits on top of the mountain on our list of 27 best "Game of Thrones" episodes.

While he was at it, Martin also took the time to sing the praises of the "Six Feet Under" series finale. He went as far as to admit that he considers it to be miles above the competition: