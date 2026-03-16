While still a nostalgic font for Generation X and millennials, MTV as it once was is officially dead and the television landscape and pop culture overall is all the worse for the loss. For much of its existence the basic cable network defined what was hip for teenagers and young adults in the United States. This extended to the 2000s as MTV's various channels leaned more into original reality television programming to great success. Many of these shows highlighted the young and beautiful, often with healthy amounts of melodrama, while others were led by celebrities of the era.

Whether it was MTV bringing modern slapstick to the masses or reality shows providing their own soap operatic stakes, MTV had a robust programming line throughout the 2000s. If you were a teen with cable and any interest in the zeitgeist, you were at least aware of what MTV was producing at the time. For millennials looking back at the era, there are a handful of series that stand out as truly entertaining shows MTV had in its programming lineup.

These are the 10 best MTV shows from the 2000s ranked, exemplifying what the cable channel's output during the decade.