All Of The Jackass Movies, Ranked By Box Office
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The words "Hi, I'm Johnny Knoxville, welcome to Jackass" carry real meaning for people of a certain age. Those words have always meant that a very specific sort of entertainment is coming our way, dating back to the days when "Jackass" was a low-budget TV show on MTV when that was still a viable TV network that also showed music videos. It didn't take long, though, before Knoxville and the gang had a full-on movie franchise on their hands.
In 2002, "Jackass: The Movie" became an unexpected box office hit that turned Knoxville into a legitimate movie star, while elevating the entire crew's status in pop culture. Even as they've all gotten older and have moved into other creative ventures, this franchise has maintained a place in the larger cultural conversation, with a new movie coming out every so often to prove that Knoxville, Steve-O, and occasionally some new blood can still deliver the laughs — and handle a lot of pain.
But which "Jackass" movie reigns supreme as far as dollars and cents are concerned? Which of the group's cinematic outings proved to be the most profitable? Have they all been winners? We're going to take a closer look at the numbers, both adjusted and unadjusted for inflation, to see just how well these movies have done over the years, while also seeing what else those numbers can tell us. Let's get into it.
The Jackass movies, ranked by unadjusted box office
First, we're going to take a look at how all of the "Jackass" movies performed at the box office without adjusting for inflation. A few notes on the methodology before we dive in. First and foremost, we are looking at worldwide box office, not just domestic ticket sales. The number listed represents the movie's full gross to date globally. Second, we looked at multiple indexes, including Box Office Mojo and The Numbers, to determine the gross, going with the highest reported figure. With that out of the way, here's how it shakes out:
-
"Jackass 3D" (2010) – $171.6 million
-
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" (2013) — $160.9 million
-
"Jackass Number Two" (2006) – $85.2 million
-
"Jackass Forever" (2022) – $80.5 million
-
"Jackass: The Movie" (2004) – $79.4 million
As we can see, 2010's "Jackass 3D" is the highest-grossing entry in the franchise to date. The movie came out at the height of the 3D movie craze, and in many ways was one of the better 3D movies of its era. Audiences evidently agreed, and the gimmick paid off handsomely at the time.
What might surprise a lot of people is the fact that "Bad Grandpa" performed so much better than many of the other, more pure "Jackass" movies. "Bad Grandpa" wouldn't place high on most "Jackass" rankings, but it's a testament to just how popular the branding was at that time, not to mention Knoxville's star power within the context of this franchise. It's also worth noting that 2022's "Jackass Forever" made scarcely more than the original movie, despite being released nearly 20 years apart.
The Jackass movies, ranked by inflation-adjusted box office
Now, let's take a look at how the "Jackass" movies performed at the box office when taking inflation into account. To do this, the U.S. Inflation Calculator was used to determine how much each movie would have made in today's dollars, based on the original gross. These numbers are always shifting as inflation is a constant, ever-changing thing. But these numbers are a snapshot of how it looks in the here and now, to help offer further perspective on the franchise as a whole. With that said, here's how the order changes:
-
"Jackass 3D" (2010) — $253.3 million
-
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" (2013) — $222.3 million
-
"Jackass: The Movie" (2002) — $142 million
-
"Jackass Number Two" (2006) — $136 million
-
"Jackass Forever" (2022) — $88.5 million
As we can see, "Jackass 3D" still comes out on top, even when taking inflation into account. Paramount did (jokingly) campaign it for Best Picture, after all. "Bad Grandpa" is also still following closely behind, with those top two spots pretty much locked in. The biggest change, though, came with "Jackass: The Movie," which jumps all the way up to number three. 24 years of inflation does a lot.
"Jackass Forever" didn't change all that much, which isn't surprising given that it's a more recent release. What's a little more surprising is the fact that "Jackass Number Two," widely considered the best movie in the franchise, is so far down on the list. It's a reminder that the box office has never been a direct indicator of quality. It also doesn't mean that the movie underperformed by any stretch of the imagination. As we're about to demonstrate, this franchise has been nothing if not a cash cow for Paramount over the years.
How much did each of the Jackass movies cost to make?
As is always the case with box office, it's all relative. What a movie makes only matters relative to what it costs to produce. So, before diving into our final takeaways from the franchise, we're going to look at what each of the "Jackass" movies cost Paramount, looking at the production budget both unadjusted and adjusted for inflation, to offer some more, much-needed context to the numbers. Let's have a look.
"Jackass: The Movie" (2002) — $5 million unadjusted / $8.9 million adjusted
"Jackass Number Two" (2006) — $11.5 million unadjusted / $18.3 million adjusted
"Jackass 3D" (2010) — $20 million unadjusted / $29.5 million adjusted
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" (2013) — $15 million unadjusted / $20.7 million adjusted
"Jackass Forever" (2022) — $10 million unadjusted / $13.8 million adjusted
What stands out like a sore thumb is even the lowest-grossing "Jackass" movie with the adjusted-for-inflation budget still looks like a win for Paramount. The secret sauce that has kept this franchise alive for so long is that it's cheap, relative to other Hollywood fare. The fact that the most expensive movie was still only $20 million speaks volumes. That "Jackass Forever" was made for half of that just a few years ago is incredible.
Occasionally the "Jackass" gang has to scrap a stunt for being too expensive, but that only speaks to them being fiscally responsible. These guys know their audience, and Paramount knows that audience is loyal. They budget accordingly, and as a result, these movies have consistently turned a sizable profit.
What do these numbers tell us about the Jackass movies?
The biggest thing that the numbers tell us is that the "Jackass" franchise has maintained a loyal fanbase for a long, long time. These movies, cinematically speaking, now span more than 20 years. It's hard to keep fans interested in any franchise for that long. Yet, even in early 2022 when the box office was still in major recovery mode from the Covid-19 pandemic, "Jackass Forever" did sizable business.
What's even more impressive, in that case, is the fact that "Jackass Forever" introduced a lot of new cast members. It wasn't relying purely on nostalgia and the old guard. Whether or not the franchise can survive with an entirely new cast and without Johnny Knoxville or Steve-O is another conversation entirely, but for now, the numbers tell us that this franchise is about as bulletproof as they come. If Paramount can keep the budgets reasonable, there's no reason to think these movies couldn't continue happening for another decade.
Knoxville can't take any more hits to the head in "Jackass 5," but these numbers make it crystal clear why a fifth movie was absolutely inevitable. Money always talks, and no matter how long a given series has been going on, if there's money to be made, Hollywood will always figure out a way to generate more of it until the engine driving it runs out of steam. Currently, the engine driven by Knoxville and Co. appears to have no shortage of steam whatsoever. In a lot of ways, this is one of the only things keeping modern, live-action theatrical comedy alive, which is pretty interesting.
You can grab the "Jackass 7-Movie Collection" on DVD from Amazon.