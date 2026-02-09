All Of The Jackass Movies, Ranked By Box Office

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The words "Hi, I'm Johnny Knoxville, welcome to Jackass" carry real meaning for people of a certain age. Those words have always meant that a very specific sort of entertainment is coming our way, dating back to the days when "Jackass" was a low-budget TV show on MTV when that was still a viable TV network that also showed music videos. It didn't take long, though, before Knoxville and the gang had a full-on movie franchise on their hands.

In 2002, "Jackass: The Movie" became an unexpected box office hit that turned Knoxville into a legitimate movie star, while elevating the entire crew's status in pop culture. Even as they've all gotten older and have moved into other creative ventures, this franchise has maintained a place in the larger cultural conversation, with a new movie coming out every so often to prove that Knoxville, Steve-O, and occasionally some new blood can still deliver the laughs — and handle a lot of pain.

But which "Jackass" movie reigns supreme as far as dollars and cents are concerned? Which of the group's cinematic outings proved to be the most profitable? Have they all been winners? We're going to take a closer look at the numbers, both adjusted and unadjusted for inflation, to see just how well these movies have done over the years, while also seeing what else those numbers can tell us. Let's get into it.