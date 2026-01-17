The One Thing Johnny Knoxville Can't Do In Jackass 5

Johnny Knoxville has achieved fame largely by being the leader of the "Jackass" crew dating back to the MTV days. More specifically, Knoxville has put his body through hell for the sake of entertainment. The "Magic Trick" stunt from "Jackass Forever" was so gnarly that he had to reconsider his approach to stunts from that moment forward. That's going to have an impact on what Knoxville can (and more importantly can't) do in the forthcoming "Jackass 5."

Knoxville recently confirmed that "Jackass 5" is coming this summer. During a recent conversation on the podcast "Books That Changed My Life," the actor and stuntman revealed that he's still going to be himself, meaning he's going to take some punishment in the new movie despite being well into his 50s — he just can't get hit in the head. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I can't do anything where I can get another concussion. [I'm] way over my limit for concussions, but I don't care about anything else. I just can't get hit in the head anymore — but a lot of other guys can."

Knoxville added that the movies are "pure hell for the cast, but they're a lot of fun for me ... They're having fun too. I'm very excited about that."

Over the years, Knoxville has taken a beating and, as he points out, he's had multiple concussions as a result of his various time in the ring with bulls and, on one occasion, getting knocked out by Butterbean in a department store. That's taken a toll. It's also a big reason why "Jackass Forever" brought in a new, younger crew to share screen time with the old guys. It's not all on Knoxville anymore.