The One Thing Johnny Knoxville Can't Do In Jackass 5
Johnny Knoxville has achieved fame largely by being the leader of the "Jackass" crew dating back to the MTV days. More specifically, Knoxville has put his body through hell for the sake of entertainment. The "Magic Trick" stunt from "Jackass Forever" was so gnarly that he had to reconsider his approach to stunts from that moment forward. That's going to have an impact on what Knoxville can (and more importantly can't) do in the forthcoming "Jackass 5."
Knoxville recently confirmed that "Jackass 5" is coming this summer. During a recent conversation on the podcast "Books That Changed My Life," the actor and stuntman revealed that he's still going to be himself, meaning he's going to take some punishment in the new movie despite being well into his 50s — he just can't get hit in the head. Here's what he had to say about it:
"I can't do anything where I can get another concussion. [I'm] way over my limit for concussions, but I don't care about anything else. I just can't get hit in the head anymore — but a lot of other guys can."
Knoxville added that the movies are "pure hell for the cast, but they're a lot of fun for me ... They're having fun too. I'm very excited about that."
Over the years, Knoxville has taken a beating and, as he points out, he's had multiple concussions as a result of his various time in the ring with bulls and, on one occasion, getting knocked out by Butterbean in a department store. That's taken a toll. It's also a big reason why "Jackass Forever" brought in a new, younger crew to share screen time with the old guys. It's not all on Knoxville anymore.
Jackass 5 is shaping up to be something different
"Jackass 5" is shaping up to be a unique beast within this shockingly enduring franchise. Johnny Knoxville is, by his own standards, going to have to take it easier than usual. Steve-O and most of the rest of the guys are into their 50s as well. Are there going to be even more new cast members? Are we going to see more from the likes of Poopies and Rachel Wolfson? There are lots of questions but what little we know makes it clear this movie won't be quite like what's come before.
Bam Margera was hardly in "Jackass Forever," largely due to alleged substance abuse issues and a messy lawsuit that followed. But Margera will be featured in the new movie, though he won't be filming anything new. Rather, they're going to use archival footage that didn't make it into the last movie. Margera recently talked to TMZ about it, saying the following:
"They said, 'We're gonna sift through a lot of old footage to try to create something new.' And I said, 'Hell yeah, go for it.' Because I remember filming so much funny s**t that never made it into the movie, simply because it probably would be too long or it's just too gnarly. I said, 'Have at it.' As far as I know, I don't have to film anything new, and I don't want to."
Between the return of Bam (but not with new footage), Knoxville watching his head, and a presumed passing of the torch to some young blood, this could be a big moment for "Jackass" fans. They might never top the high highs of "Jackass Number Two," but damned if they aren't going to try.
"Jackass 5" is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026.