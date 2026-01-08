Jackass 5 Needs To Do One Thing Above All Else
Few words, if any, have quite the same ring as, "Hello, I'm Johnny Knoxville, welcome to 'Jackass.'" For the generation who grew up in the 2000s, this meant a very specific sort of entertainment that has never quite been replicated. "Jackass" was and remains singular. Fortunately, despite being well into their 50s, Knoxville and the gang are coming back for "Jackass 5."
First announced on social media, Knoxville has confirmed that a new movie is coming to theaters in June. Variety has since affirmed that this is indeed "Jackass 5." It was reported in May of 2022 that a new "Jackass" series was in the works at Paramount+ thanks to the success of "Jackass Forever" at the box office. Now, it seems that plans have changed and, instead, we'll be getting another cinematic adventure filled with stunts, pranks, and dudes being dudes.
"Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer 'Jackass' is back!!" Knoxville wrote in the post. "We will see you in theatres June 26th. More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!"
Knoxville previously asserted that "Jackass Forever" would be his "last contribution to the franchise," but it appears time has led him to change his mind. Exciting as that may be for a great many people out there, myself included, there is something that this new movie absolutely must do above all else: It's truly time for Knoxville and the gang to pass the torch to a new generation of stars who can carry their legacy forward.
It's time to truly give Jackass to a new generation
"Jackass Forever" was the first entry in the franchise to hit theaters in nearly a decade following 2013's "Bad Grandpa." It was also the first movie with the full "Jackass" cast since 2010's "Jackass 3D," which topped off a very satisfying trilogy for fans. Yes, it brought back the core gang, including Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy. Rather crucially, though, the film added some new, younger talent to the roster.
Poopies, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, Jasper, and Rachel Wolfson all joined the "Jackass" family as cast members in "Jackass Forever." It was a mix of old and new, with the new cast members keeping up with the old guard the whole way through. It was delightful to see Ehren being tortured again and, yes, it was as funny as ever to see Steve-O getting hurt. At the same time, the guys aren't getting any younger, and they wisely recognized the value in bringing some fresh blood into the mix.
Some of the funniest/best bits of "Jackass Forever" came courtesy of the new crew. Poopies hilariously declared, "If we get bit, we die" during the "Silence of the Lambs" prank. Wolfson licked a taser and allowed a scorpion to sting her lips. Holmes put himself through more pain than perhaps any other cast member, save for Johnny Knoxville (who had to reconsider his career after the "Magic Trick" stunt went terribly wrong).
As a longtime fan, I'm just as excited to see more from Poopies, Wolfson, and, God willing, Jasper's dad Dark Shark as I am England or Pontius. In "Forever," it was about sharing the spotlight. This time around, it needs to be more of a proper changing of the guard.
Johnny Knoxville and the gang deserve to ride off into the sunset
The old guys can't do this forever, but "Jackass" has proven itself an enduring franchise, with a concept that can and should belong to future generations as well. That's only possible if younger, slightly more able bodies are brought in to endure what these movies require. At some point, one of these aging guys is going to do more than hurt themselves in the name of making us laugh. Nobody wants to see that happen.
Jasper and Zach Holmes literally didn't say no to anything in "Jackass Forever." They earned their place alongside the legends who made this franchise what it is. The new cast definitively proved that this concept can live beyond those who originated it. That's not to say that Johnny Knoxville and the others can't be involved going forward, but they've put their bodies through enough. At some point, watching 60-year-olds do these things would be more sad than funny. No fan, myself included, wants it to get to that point.
What Knoxville and the rest of the gang have earned is a proper ride off into the sunset. They deserve to go out on top. The Trying it at Home Instagram has been doing "Bring 'Jackass' Back" videos for more than 80 days. They're funny, for what it's worth. They also show that the audience is still hungry for the energy and spirit of "Jackass." It can and should grow beyond the pioneers who gifted us this brilliantly funny thing all those years ago.
You can't replace the immortal words "Hello, I'm Johnny Knoxville, welcome to 'Jackass.'" But the spirit of what those words embody can undoubtedly live on. It's time to embrace the future.
"Jackass 5" hits theaters on June 26, 2026.