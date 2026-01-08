Jackass 5 Needs To Do One Thing Above All Else

Few words, if any, have quite the same ring as, "Hello, I'm Johnny Knoxville, welcome to 'Jackass.'" For the generation who grew up in the 2000s, this meant a very specific sort of entertainment that has never quite been replicated. "Jackass" was and remains singular. Fortunately, despite being well into their 50s, Knoxville and the gang are coming back for "Jackass 5."

First announced on social media, Knoxville has confirmed that a new movie is coming to theaters in June. Variety has since affirmed that this is indeed "Jackass 5." It was reported in May of 2022 that a new "Jackass" series was in the works at Paramount+ thanks to the success of "Jackass Forever" at the box office. Now, it seems that plans have changed and, instead, we'll be getting another cinematic adventure filled with stunts, pranks, and dudes being dudes.

"Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer 'Jackass' is back!!" Knoxville wrote in the post. "We will see you in theatres June 26th. More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!"

Knoxville previously asserted that "Jackass Forever" would be his "last contribution to the franchise," but it appears time has led him to change his mind. Exciting as that may be for a great many people out there, myself included, there is something that this new movie absolutely must do above all else: It's truly time for Knoxville and the gang to pass the torch to a new generation of stars who can carry their legacy forward.