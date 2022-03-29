Jackass Forever's New Stars Jasper Wilson And Zach Holmes Never Said 'No' To Anything [Interview]

There's an old adage that you should never meet your heroes because they'll only disappoint you. But for "Jackass Forever" stars Davon Lamar "Jasper Dolphin" Wilson and Zach "Zackass" Holmes, meeting their heroes was everything they dreamed of and more. As two of the new cast members in "Jackass Forever," they're put to the task of being just as gnarly as the rest of the crew, and they do it with big, goofy smiles ... most of the time. After all, it's pretty hard to smile when you're landing on a bed of cacti or playing musical chairs with airbags, but they take it on the chin pretty well regardless.

Wilson began his career as a part of "Loiter Squad," the Adult Swim series from the Dickhouse crew (the same team that makes "Jackass"), where he and fellow Odd Future rap group members Tyler the Creator, Lionel, Earl Sweatshirt, and Taco got up to all kinds of crazy stunts and skits. They even invited some of the "Jackass" guys on the series, including Dave Englund, Chris Pontius, and Johnny Knoxville. Holmes got his start on his YouTube channel Zackass, and got the attention of the folks at MTV, who developed his series "Too Stupid to Die." Both were part of the extended "Jackass" family, and their induction into the actual crew feels like fate.

To promote the arrival of "Jackass Forever" on VOD, I had the chance to sit down and chat with the guys via Zoom. The moment my camera loaded, Wilson yelled "welcome to the neighborhood!", and we were off onto ten minutes of silly questions and lots of laughs. They're perfect additions to the "Jackass" crew, and had plenty of fun things to share.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.