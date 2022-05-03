A New Jackass Series Is A Go At Paramount+

It appears as though Johnny Knoxville and the gang are not getting ready to hang up their specific brand of shenanigans just yet. Following the success of this year's "Jackass Forever," it has been revealed that a brand new "Jackass" series is officially in the works for Paramount+. Rejoice, fans of hilarious stuntwork and elaborate pranks, as this will be bringing the franchise back to the small screen for the first time in decades.

Paramount recently held an earnings call to report on the company's financials for the first quarter of the year. As reported by Variety, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish revealed during the earnings call that the renewed success of the franchise theatrically has paved the way for a brand new show. Bakish had this to say about it:

"Based off the success of 'Jackass Forever,' we're working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+."

Admittedly, that is not a lot to go on, though it does sound at the very least like Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, who has directed all of the films, as well as producer Spike Jonze, will be involved. One has to imagine at least some of the original cast members will be on board as well, even if it's not full-time. Beyond that, much remains uncertain for the time being.