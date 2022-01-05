Jackass Forever Featurette: Meet The New Crew

The featurette introduces the new crew, some of whom have worked with "Jackass" co-creator Jeff Tremaine on other projects. Jasper, for example, starred on the Tremaine-helmed Adult Swim series "Loiter Squad," which even had a segment called "Blackass" where Jasper and his friends spoofed the series. Sharp-eyed fans will also catch glimpses of fellow "Loiter Squad" alums "Dark Shark" and Tyler the Creator, crossing the "Loiter Squad" and "Jackass" streams once and for all in a big way. Fellow MTV alum Rob Dyrdek of "Ridiculousness" fame also appears.

So who are the rest of the new crew? Eric Manaka is an actor from South London. He says he "loves skating and [loves] getting a bit hurt," which makes him perfect fodder for the "Jackass" boys. Zach Holmes, A.K.A. "Zackass," is the co-creator of the MTV series "Too Stupid To Die," which carried on the "Jackass" legacy on TV with stupid pranks and even stupider stunts. Sean "Poopies" McInerney is a professional surfer and entertainer who put his life on the line filming the Discovery Channel's "Jackass" Shark Week crossover, then came back for more anyway. Comedian Rachel Wolfson is the first woman to officially join the team, and it looks like she has just as much bravery and stupidity as her male co-stars. Equal rights, equal scorpion stings to the face?

"Jackass Forever" hits theaters on February 4, 2022 (assuming it doesn't get delayed due to the omicron variant of COVID-19, which has already affected at least one movie already).