Jackass Forever Featurette: Meet The New Crew
There are tons of big sequels and franchise spin-offs coming to theaters in 2022, but none has me more excited than "Jackass Forever." The fourth official full-length movie from the Jackass crew (if you don't count home video releases) will hit the big screen on February 4, 2022. While at least one familiar face will be missing due to Bam Margera's ongoing legal and mental health concerns, there will be plenty of fresh faces joining the Jackass lineup for the new film. That's probably a good thing, seeing as most of the original cast are in their fifties now and bones just don't heal like they used to.
Paramount dropped a fun featurette introducing the new additions to the "Jackass Forever" crew: Poopies, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, Jasper, and Rachel Wolfson. If you think trying to win over your new office-mates is intimidating, just imagine trying to prove yourself to these maniacs!
The Fresh Meat of Jackass Forever
The featurette introduces the new crew, some of whom have worked with "Jackass" co-creator Jeff Tremaine on other projects. Jasper, for example, starred on the Tremaine-helmed Adult Swim series "Loiter Squad," which even had a segment called "Blackass" where Jasper and his friends spoofed the series. Sharp-eyed fans will also catch glimpses of fellow "Loiter Squad" alums "Dark Shark" and Tyler the Creator, crossing the "Loiter Squad" and "Jackass" streams once and for all in a big way. Fellow MTV alum Rob Dyrdek of "Ridiculousness" fame also appears.
So who are the rest of the new crew? Eric Manaka is an actor from South London. He says he "loves skating and [loves] getting a bit hurt," which makes him perfect fodder for the "Jackass" boys. Zach Holmes, A.K.A. "Zackass," is the co-creator of the MTV series "Too Stupid To Die," which carried on the "Jackass" legacy on TV with stupid pranks and even stupider stunts. Sean "Poopies" McInerney is a professional surfer and entertainer who put his life on the line filming the Discovery Channel's "Jackass" Shark Week crossover, then came back for more anyway. Comedian Rachel Wolfson is the first woman to officially join the team, and it looks like she has just as much bravery and stupidity as her male co-stars. Equal rights, equal scorpion stings to the face?
"Jackass Forever" hits theaters on February 4, 2022 (assuming it doesn't get delayed due to the omicron variant of COVID-19, which has already affected at least one movie already).