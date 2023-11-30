The One Jackass Movie Steve-O Thinks They'll Never Top [Exclusive]
The "Jackass" franchise is a wild ride that started with a late-night MTV series but has become a full-fledged force of nature in its own right, and a crucial part of that magnificent maelstrom is Steve-O, born Steven Glover. It's almost impossible to define the charismatic performer — he's one part circus clown, one part stuntman, one part comedian, and his unique brand of entertaining helps make this franchise what it is. He has done some disgusting and terrifying things in the name of making all of us laugh, and in his new unrated multimedia comedy special, "Steve-O's Bucket List," he's allegedly going even wilder than he did on "Jackass," which should really be something. But what about the "Jackass" franchise? Is there a film that he feels is the pinnacle, or do they just continue to improve upon the previous incarnation?
In an interview with /Film's Jeremy Smith, Steve-O shared which "Jackass" movie he thinks they'll never be able to top, and it's definitely this fan's favorite. He also explained why they can't continue to one-up themselves with each "Jackass" film, and it's some sound logic from a guy many know best for hurting himself for laughs.
Number Two is number one in his heart
In the interview, Steve-O and Smith dug into Steve-O's goal of being "more ambitious" as time goes on, but Steve-O explained that "Jackass" had a limit of one-upsmanship:
"With 'Jackass,' I don't think 'to keep topping yourself' has ever been a thing. I don't think that 'Jackass' will ever top the second movie, 'Jackass Number Two.' With 'Jackass,' each film had a different vibe. Each movie was different. If it was a question of outdoing and raising the bar with 'Jackass,' then I'd say we'd be dead."
"Jackass Number Two," the second theatrical release, sees the "Jackass" guys refining their comedy based on the lessons of the first film and goes bigger and sillier than "Jackass: The Movie." Slightly more convoluted bits like "Beehive Limo" and the gag-within-a-gag of "Terror Taxi" are perfect for a movie-length "Jackass" adventure, and there are still tons of hilarious quick bits that feel delightfully juvenile but never mean. There is one bit in the first film that Steve-O famously felt was too much, however, though things may have changed over time.
Butt stuff
In the first "Jackass" movie, Steve-O refused to put a toy car inside of his anus, saying that his father would be disappointed in him and it was just one step too far. (The late Ryan Dunn was the one who ended up doing the segment, which became a "Jackass" all-timer.) Since Steve-O has been getting more ambitious as time has gone on, does that mean that he'd be willing to do "Butt X-Ray"? Apparently he would be down to clown, and even informed /Film that he "stuffed something up [his] butt, aggressively, yesterday." Uh, what?
Steve-O revealed that as a part of his next show that he's working on, he's "working with a gay porn star to help train my inner butthole." Training one's "inner butthole" is certainly some untapped material outside of the porn world, so maybe he's onto something. Fans who want to check out "Steve-O's Bucket List" can purchase a ticket through Steve-O's website.