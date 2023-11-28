Steve-O On His New Stand-Up And How He's Survived Decades Of Extreme Stunts [Exclusive Interview]

You said "Bucket List" was different in 2019. How so?

In 2019, there was no "Spinal Tap." There was a whole chunk of the show when I talk about opening up an animal sanctuary. I had a whole section of the show that was just devoted to making fun of service dog vests, and what a sham they are. Because in the beginning of the tour, it was in comedy clubs, and I would go to one city per week, and we would fly everywhere we went. I brought Wendy with me to every single show, and in order to do that, I made her a service animal. I wanted to be so above board and do everything by the book, and I absolutely did. But in the process, I learned what an absolute sham it is. For example, there's no such thing as official certification for a service animal. It literally doesn't exist. I had this whole thing about just making fun of service dog law, then I would bring Wendy out.

But once we graduated to theaters, once I made the move from comedy clubs to theaters, then it wasn't just one city a week. Then it was on a tour bus just going around, and Wendy's just terrified of the tour bus. She's great on an airplane, bad in a motor vehicle. So Wendy got cut out of the show. We added the "Spinal Tap," added ... there was no "Pee-Pee Party" until 2021. There was no helicopter scene until 2022. The "Dick Painting" thing was even after the helicopter. "The S*** Hits the Fan" was actually filmed in 2017, "Skyjacking" and [MMA fighter] Jon Jones [who assists in Steve-O's quest to acquire a cauliflower ear], that was in 2020. Every year it just evolved and improved. I can't express how much work went into it, and the evolution of it. It just felt so spectacular. I really am so f***ing proud of it, and I can't thank you enough for helping me get the word out. My biggest fear is that it won't get the audience and support that I feel it deserves.

When you do "Jackass" movies, you're working for a studio, it's Paramount, and there's got to be stuff that you come up with there where the studio steps in and says, "No f***ing way."

For sure. I mean, a good example of that is ... the idea for "Jackass Forever" was presented to me at the end of 2019. Yeah, I think that checks out. We got to filming in March of 2020, but it only lasted a week and it got shut down because of Covid. During the Covid shutdown, that's when I found the "Spinal Tap," and this crazy doctor. I figured out shooting the spinal tap, and I knew it was going to happen, and I brought that to the powers-that-be on "Jackass." I said, "I've got this guy. He's going to stick a four-inch needle in my spine. This is so unbelievably awesome. I will give this to 'Jackass.'" They were like, "Buddy, buddy, we can't do that, man." Which checks out, because when you're working for a studio, you can't flagrantly break the law.