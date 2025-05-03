The 15 Best 3D Movies, Ranked

There was a point in time when Hollywood studios thought 3D was the shining, sprawling future of cinema. Granted, a lot of 3D movies throughout the past 15 years have been gimmicky to the point of predictability, or they've been otherwise "regular" 2D movies with the three-dimensional effect artlessly and indifferently tacked on for a higher ticket price, which might account for why the novelty gradually wore off over time and stopped being the talk of the town..

Still, during the tech's heyday at the turn of the 2010s, a lot of thoughtful filmmakers made interesting, productive use of 3D in a variety of ways, creating a collective body of work that ensures dark multiplex goggles will be remembered as a genuine new frontier — as opposed to a quaint little fad — in film history books. From exuberant action blockbuster flicks to immersive documentaries to radical avant-garde experiments in animation and live-action alike, here are the 15 best 3D films that exemplify the eye-popping technology at its best.