Ozzy Osbourne's Funniest Movie Cameo Came In A Forgotten Adam Sandler Flop

"Little Nicky" isn't regarded as one of Adam Sandler's best movies ... though we could say the same about many of his more disreputable flicks. The fantastical comedy was a financial flop upon its release back in the year 2000, despite Sandler riding a wave of momentum following hits like "Billy Madison" and "Big Daddy." What's more, the film gained mostly negative reviews from critics — which, to be fair, is also part and parcel with Sandler movies. With that being said, "Little Nicky" has its defenders (this writer included), as it's one of the few comedies out there featuring angels, demons, talking dogs, slacker metalheads, and giant birds that hound creepy men. Not only that, but it boasts a memorable cameo from the late Ozzy Osbourne, who helps prevent one of Satan's sons from taking over the world.

Before we dig into the importance of Ozzy's cameo to the plot, we need to explore the events that led to his arrival. "Little Nicky" sees Sandler play the titular character, who is also the literal son of the Devil (Harvey Keitel). Unlike his two brothers, Adrian (Rhys Ifans) and Cassius (Tommy Lister Jr.), however, Nicky is a nice kid, and he isn't fully in tune with his demonic side. However, he must learn to harness his hellish powers after his brothers make a break for Earth and try to initiate Armageddon, as completing their mission will kill their old man.

Fast forward toward the end of the movie, and time is running out for the Devil. If Nicky doesn't take his brother Adrian back to Hell before the clock strikes midnight, their old man will die. With one minute to go, Adrian turns into a bat and tries to fly away — until Ozzy arrives.