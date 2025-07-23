Ozzy Osbourne's Funniest Movie Cameo Came In A Forgotten Adam Sandler Flop
"Little Nicky" isn't regarded as one of Adam Sandler's best movies ... though we could say the same about many of his more disreputable flicks. The fantastical comedy was a financial flop upon its release back in the year 2000, despite Sandler riding a wave of momentum following hits like "Billy Madison" and "Big Daddy." What's more, the film gained mostly negative reviews from critics — which, to be fair, is also part and parcel with Sandler movies. With that being said, "Little Nicky" has its defenders (this writer included), as it's one of the few comedies out there featuring angels, demons, talking dogs, slacker metalheads, and giant birds that hound creepy men. Not only that, but it boasts a memorable cameo from the late Ozzy Osbourne, who helps prevent one of Satan's sons from taking over the world.
Before we dig into the importance of Ozzy's cameo to the plot, we need to explore the events that led to his arrival. "Little Nicky" sees Sandler play the titular character, who is also the literal son of the Devil (Harvey Keitel). Unlike his two brothers, Adrian (Rhys Ifans) and Cassius (Tommy Lister Jr.), however, Nicky is a nice kid, and he isn't fully in tune with his demonic side. However, he must learn to harness his hellish powers after his brothers make a break for Earth and try to initiate Armageddon, as completing their mission will kill their old man.
Fast forward toward the end of the movie, and time is running out for the Devil. If Nicky doesn't take his brother Adrian back to Hell before the clock strikes midnight, their old man will die. With one minute to go, Adrian turns into a bat and tries to fly away — until Ozzy arrives.
Ozzy's Little Nicky cameo pays homage to his most infamous career stunt
Adam Sandler movies aren't afraid to grab the low-hanging fruits, and Ozzy Osbourne's cameo in "Little Nicky" reflects this notion. The Black Sabbath frontman emerges from a ball of light — that was given to Nicky by his angelic mother after he visits Heaven (it's a long story) — and rekindles his appetite for bats. Ozzy bites Adrian's freaking head off and spits it into a bottle before the demon can fly away. Nicky then takes the bottle back to Hell, just in time to save his dad, and they live happily ever after.
Of course, Ozzy's cameo is also a reference to that infamous 1982 concert in Des Moines, Iowa, where he bit the head off a bat — a moment that arguably defined his career as much as his actual music did. Still, if your movie has a scene where one of the payoff moments requires someone to chew on a bat, why not bring in the heavy metal legend who received notoriety for performing such an act?
The cameo might not be as surprising as Ozzy's role in "Trick or Treat," in which he plays a reverend, but it's fun all the same. What's more, the musician is portrayed as larger-than-life royalty in "Little Nicky," honoring his status as one of the founding fathers of hard rock music. He also helps save the world, giving him one of the more important scenes in what is otherwise a delightfully wacky movie.