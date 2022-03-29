Jackass Forever Stars Steve-O And Chris Pontius Talk About The Spirit Of The Franchise [Interview]

More than 20 years ago, MTV debuted a little show late at night featuring a collection of gnarly dudes doing stupid stunts and pranking one another. That series, "Jackass," went on to be a global phenomenon, so far spawning four theatrically released films, the spin-off films of "Bad Grandpa," a handful of straight-to-video sequels, several spin-off shows including "Wildboyz," "Viva la Bam," and "Homewrecker," and more. The antics of a group of skateboarders and professional knuckleheads became an indelible part of pop culture. The road has been hard, and it has been long, but the cast members of "Jackass" have plenty of stories to tell.

"Jackass Forever" is now available to rent on VOD, and the film is a hilarious return to form for Johnny Knoxville, Steven "Steve-O" Glover, Chris Pontius, Preston Lacy, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, and the rest of the "Jackass" gang. They've even introduced some new faces, like Jasper Dolphin of "Loiter Squad" fame and Zach "Zackass" Holmes, bringing "Jackass" to another generation of pain-proof performers.

I grew up watching "Jackass" and "Wildboyz" and idolized Steve-O and Pontius, who both struggled in their personal lives (Pontius was homeless for years; Steve-O struggled with addiction) only to rise victorious above it all. These guys get knocked down and pop back up ready to fight some more, and that's genuinely admirable. I was blessed with the chance to chat with the wildest boyz of all about their careers, a "Wildboyz" reboot, the future of "Jackass," and so much more.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.