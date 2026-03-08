God Of War Prime Video Series: Everything We Know So Far
One of PlayStation's most beloved video game series is finally coming to live-action. Amazon is in production at this very moment on a "God of War" TV show for Prime Video. The streamer is taking it very seriously, as it's assembled a big cast with A-list creators behind the scenes to bring Kratos to life for fans around the world.
In 2019, Sony launched PlayStation Productions to turn its games into movies and TV shows. That's gone pretty well so far, particularly with "The Last of Us" on HBO. We're also now at a point where video game adaptations are no longer presumed bad out of the gate as they were for well over 20 years, dating back to Hollywood's earliest attempts at adapting games for the screen. We've come a long way.
Prime Video has also proved that it can handle such source material with care. "Fallout" has been hailed as a stellar video game adaptation through its first two seasons. For that reason, fans of these games have every right to be optimistic about the show. Now that cameras are rolling, we're going to go over everything we know about the "God of War" TV series, from who is bringing these characters to life to when you can expect to see it and everything in between. Let's dive in.
When does the God of War TV show come out?
The "God of War" TV show doesn't currently have a premiere date. However, production is underway as of this writing in Vancouver, Canada. Given that filming got going in the early part of 2026, a 2027 premiere date seems very likely. While late 2026 is possible, this is the kind of show that will require not only a long production, but a very lengthy post-production process.
Prime Video already released the first image of Kratos and Atreus in "God of War" to signal the start of production, which kicked off in February, so we're well underway at this point. With all of that in mind, early to mid-2027 would be a reasonable expectation.
The show will be exclusive to Prime Video, as is often the case with major streaming shows. It's unclear how Amazon will approach the release strategy, since Prime isn't known for "binge dumps" like Netflix. Potentially, we could see a few episodes to start, with a weekly release schedule to follow.
What is the God of War TV show about?
The "God of War" series goes back a long time, dating back to the first release for the PlayStation 2 in 2005. There are 11 games in total, including seven made specifically for consoles. They generally pull from Greek and/or Norse mythology, which is a treasure trove of lore, so there's plenty of material to pull from.
Amazon is pulling pretty specifically from the more recent games, which focuses on Kratos and his son Atreus. The 2018 "God of War" actually had some lessons Hollywood could learn, ones that Amazon hopefully will put to use. The official synopsis for the "God of War" TV series reads as follows:
God of War follows Kratos and his son, Atreus, as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of Faye — Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus attempts to show his father how to be a better human.
Amazon also says that "the series will closely follow the story of the last two God of War video games, focusing on the father-son dynamic that was the heartbeat of the franchise's most recent chapters." That was very much on display in the first-look image. The creator of the games, David Jaffe, called the first image from the series "terrible," but that's not necessarily an indictment on the series as a whole, just that the first look perhaps left something to be desired.
Who is in the God of War TV show cast?
Ryan Hurst is leading the cast of "God of War" as Kratos. Fans of the games will be familiar with his work, as he voiced Thor in "God of War: Ragnarok." Now, he's bringing Kratos to life in live-action. The reaction to Hurst's casting as Kratos from fans has been overwhelmingly positive. Callum Vinson ("Long Bright River") is set to play his 10-year-old son, Atreus.
Hollywood legend Mandy Patinkin has been cast as Odin in the series. Viewers will know him from "Homeland" and "The Princess Bride." He is the All-Father and most powerful Aesir god. Ólafur Darri Ólafsson ("Severance") stars as Thor, the God of Thunder. Max Parker ("Boots") will portray Heimdall, the Watchman of Asgard and one of Odin's sons. Teresa Palmer ("A Discovery of Witches") is on board as Sif, a mortal woman who became a goddess when she married Thor.
Marvel fans will recognize Ed Skrein in "God of War" as Baldur, the youngest son of Odin. He previously played the villain Ajax in 2016's "Deadpool." Thor's oldest son Magni will be played by Ben Chapple ("Playing for Keeps"), while Modi, Thor's middle child, will be played by Louis Cunningham ("Marie Antoinette"). Evelyn Miller ("Gangs of London") is playing Gna, Odin's Valkyrie commander, while Island Austin ("I Can Only Imagine 2") is playing Thrúd, the youngest daughter of Thor.
We also have Alastair Duncan as Mimir, a wise ex-advisor to Odin, who previously voiced the role in the game. Danny Woodburn ("The Witcher") will play Brok and Jeff Gulka ("The X-Files") will play Sindri, two brothers who are the most talented blacksmiths around.
A Star Trek veteran is the showrunner of the God Of War series
So, who are the people actually making this show? Ronald D. Moore, a certified "Star Trek" legend, serves as showrunner of "God of War." Moore is known for his work on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," as well as "Battlestar Galactic" and "Outlander." His resume is uniquely tailored to this sort of show. Moore also serves as executive producer and writer on the series.
Emmy Award-winner Frederick E.O. Toye ("Shogun," "The Boys") is directing the first two episodes. He also helmed episodes of "Fallout," which makes him seem like another very logical choice to guide this ship.
Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon are also on board as executive producers. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.
Prime Video's God of War TV series has already been renewed for season 2
Amazon Prime Video confirmed the live-action "God of War" TV series in March 2022. Development tends to take time on projects this big, but companies like Amazon also generally don't like to put the cart before the horse. However, they're not taking a "wait and see" approach with this one.
It's been confirmed that "God of War" will for sure be getting a second season. Like another big multi-season Prime Video series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," this won't be a one-and-done endeavor. Amazon seems to have a lot of confidence in what's been developed, as well as the potential audience for it. Whether or not we'll have to take long breaks between seasons, as has become more customary in the streaming era, remains to be seen.
"'God of War' is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said at the time of the announcement. "We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio."
"God of War" remains without a release date, but stay tuned.