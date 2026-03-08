God Of War Prime Video Series: Everything We Know So Far

One of PlayStation's most beloved video game series is finally coming to live-action. Amazon is in production at this very moment on a "God of War" TV show for Prime Video. The streamer is taking it very seriously, as it's assembled a big cast with A-list creators behind the scenes to bring Kratos to life for fans around the world.

In 2019, Sony launched PlayStation Productions to turn its games into movies and TV shows. That's gone pretty well so far, particularly with "The Last of Us" on HBO. We're also now at a point where video game adaptations are no longer presumed bad out of the gate as they were for well over 20 years, dating back to Hollywood's earliest attempts at adapting games for the screen. We've come a long way.

Prime Video has also proved that it can handle such source material with care. "Fallout" has been hailed as a stellar video game adaptation through its first two seasons. For that reason, fans of these games have every right to be optimistic about the show. Now that cameras are rolling, we're going to go over everything we know about the "God of War" TV series, from who is bringing these characters to life to when you can expect to see it and everything in between. Let's dive in.