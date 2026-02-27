God Of War Prime Video Series Reveals First Image Of Kratos And Atreus In Live-Action

Now here's a bit of news that'll make anyone want to shout "Skjalfa." (That's nerdy gamer talk for "shiver, shake, or quiver," as fans know well.) Prime Video's upcoming "God of War" TV show has already amassed a pretty impressive cast list, led by video game veteran and "Ragnarök" Thor voice actor Ryan Hurst as our demigod big boi Kratos and Callum Vinson as his irrepressible son Atreus. But having all the talent in the world is only half the battle — the other half involves actually putting it together in a way that'll welcome newcomers while living up to the incredibly high standards of the diehards.

We now have our first official look at what the live-action video game adaptation will actually look like. In an announcement celebrating the start of production, Prime Video released a new image of its two main leads in action, which you can see above. It's an awfully familiar sight for anyone who's played the original games, particularly 2018's "God of War" and its follow-up "Ragnarök." We see Hurst in pitch-perfect makeup as Kratos observing Vinson's Atreus shooting a bow and arrow. It's one of those famous "training" moments that Atreus eventually tires of, while his no-nonsense father insists on being ready for anything at any time.

Obviously, the final product will look quite different from this staged photo, but it's a fantastic indicator of the kind of approach that showrunner Ronald D. Moore intends to take with this adaptation — not to mention, a promising sign of what fans can anticipate in this new adventure.