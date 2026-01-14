Prime Video's God Of War Series Has Found Its Kratos, And Video Game Fans Will Know Him Well
The live-action "God of War" TV adaptation is rounding into shape, and fans will have a very familiar face to look forward to. Prime Video's upcoming series has been known to be in development since its announcement back in 2022, when we first learned that this would focus at least partially on retelling the events of the 2018 "God of War Ragnarök" game. This epic, Greek-flavored saga has since kept us all in a tizzy over every facet of the production, most recently involving the well-received news that "Star Trek" legend Ronald D. Moore would take charge of the series as showrunner. Now, the most pressing question of all has finally been answered: Which lucky actor will take over the role of the demigod hero Kratos himself? As it turns out, it's someone gamers know quite well.
In a buzzy press release, it's been announced that actor Ryan Hurst — yes, the same star behind the acclaimed motion-capture and voice performance of the villainous Thor in "Ragnarök" — will take over as the Spartan (by birth) Kratos in the TV adaptation. How's that for a twist? The shocker now puts an unexpected face to the name of the tortured protagonist, who undertakes a mission of revenge over the course of a franchise that spans 10 incredibly popular PlayStation games. According to the studio:
"In 'God of War,' the live action series, his story will closely follow the path of the last two games as he deals with something new: his 10 year old son Atreus. This father and son dynamic began a whole new chapter in the legendary series and will be the heartbeat of the new show."
The series has already been greenlit for two seasons and casting for the rest of the ensemble is currently underway.
Ryan Hurst may be the perfect casting for Kratos in God of War
Who better to play one of the most popular heroes in all of video games than someone who's portrayed the villain? Ryan Hurst's casting in "God of War" is sure to have many a head spinning but, while few of us had this in our personal fan-casts for Kratos, the inspired choice does seem to bode well for the project. Having brought Thor to life to such widespread praise previously in the game universe, Hurst's portrayal of the villain in a world he's well familiar with — and taking into account his own physicality as an actor with plenty of screen presence — should quickly set aside any real concerns about whether he can convincingly embody the world-weary hero. Outside of the video game scene, Hurst is known for his live-action roles in titles such as "Remember the Titans," the FX series "Sons of Anarchy," "The Walking Dead," and most recently in Netflix's "The Abandons."
According to the official press release, the series adaptation will follow "father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human." Diehards know the role requires a mix of bloodthirsty rage and soulful depth, both of which Hurst should be able to balance here. The fan-favorite has always been defined by his larger-than-life godliness and the simple (oftentimes grumpy) father/son dynamic he shares with Atreus at the same time, which is precisely what's led to so many internet memes.
No release date for the "God of War" Prime Video series has been announced just yet.