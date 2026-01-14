Prime Video's God Of War Series Has Found Its Kratos, And Video Game Fans Will Know Him Well

The live-action "God of War" TV adaptation is rounding into shape, and fans will have a very familiar face to look forward to. Prime Video's upcoming series has been known to be in development since its announcement back in 2022, when we first learned that this would focus at least partially on retelling the events of the 2018 "God of War Ragnarök" game. This epic, Greek-flavored saga has since kept us all in a tizzy over every facet of the production, most recently involving the well-received news that "Star Trek" legend Ronald D. Moore would take charge of the series as showrunner. Now, the most pressing question of all has finally been answered: Which lucky actor will take over the role of the demigod hero Kratos himself? As it turns out, it's someone gamers know quite well.

In a buzzy press release, it's been announced that actor Ryan Hurst — yes, the same star behind the acclaimed motion-capture and voice performance of the villainous Thor in "Ragnarök" — will take over as the Spartan (by birth) Kratos in the TV adaptation. How's that for a twist? The shocker now puts an unexpected face to the name of the tortured protagonist, who undertakes a mission of revenge over the course of a franchise that spans 10 incredibly popular PlayStation games. According to the studio:

"In 'God of War,' the live action series, his story will closely follow the path of the last two games as he deals with something new: his 10 year old son Atreus. This father and son dynamic began a whole new chapter in the legendary series and will be the heartbeat of the new show."

The series has already been greenlit for two seasons and casting for the rest of the ensemble is currently underway.