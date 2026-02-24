God Of War Prime Video TV Series Casts A Marvel Star As The Villainous Baldur

Prime Video's "God of War" TV show continues to rack up an impressive cast, having added yet another major name to the mix. The series already found its live-action Kratos in Ryan Hurst (the voice actor who famously portrayed the villain Thor in the original video game, of course) and has since added Callum Vinson as Atreus, the main protagonist's son and an integral part of the story. Now, the show's creative team is fleshing out the rest of the ensemble cast, and this latest news sheds a little more light on just how expansive this adaptation will be.

Prime Video has announced that "Deadpool" veteran Ed Skrein is officially on board as Baldur, the prickly son of Odin who was voiced by Jeremy Davies (of "Lost" fame) in 2018's "God of War." As that video game's main antagonist, Baldur poses a major threat to Kratos and Atreus, and it's no spoiler to say that their big confrontation continues to echo throughout the game's follow-up, "Ragnarök." The fact that he'll appear in this adaptation further hints at the show's scope and scale, which includes the events of both "God of War" games. Prime Video also released the following character description: