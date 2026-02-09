God Of War Prime Video Series Has Finally Cast Kratos' Son Atreus

You didn't think the creators behind the upcoming "God of War" television adaptation were going to leave out arguably its most important aspect, did you? The Prime Video series has jumped into overdrive lately, announcing several major castings for the popular game in the last few weeks alone. Main protagonist Kratos will be played by none other than Thor voice actor Ryan Hurst, in a fun twist, while roles like Odin (Mandy Patinkin) and Thor ("Severance" star Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) have also been set in stone. Now, it's time for the other half of the central dynamic that gamers have been waiting for.

Meet your new Atreus. Prime Video has announced that Callum Vinson has officially signed on the dotted line, and viewers may be somewhat familiar with the young actor. Vinson recently starred in season 2 of the Peacock series "Poker Face" (in the school-set "Sloppy Joseph" episode involving magic tricks gone horribly awry, if you remember), appeared in the "Chucky" TV show, and is set to play a young Jason Voorheees in the "Crystal Lake" series. "God of War" will obviously mark his biggest test yet, but one would imagine that showrunner Ronald D. Moore and his creative team searched far and wide for the perfect young actor for the role. Check out all the details below!