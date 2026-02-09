God Of War Prime Video Series Has Finally Cast Kratos' Son Atreus
You didn't think the creators behind the upcoming "God of War" television adaptation were going to leave out arguably its most important aspect, did you? The Prime Video series has jumped into overdrive lately, announcing several major castings for the popular game in the last few weeks alone. Main protagonist Kratos will be played by none other than Thor voice actor Ryan Hurst, in a fun twist, while roles like Odin (Mandy Patinkin) and Thor ("Severance" star Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) have also been set in stone. Now, it's time for the other half of the central dynamic that gamers have been waiting for.
Meet your new Atreus. Prime Video has announced that Callum Vinson has officially signed on the dotted line, and viewers may be somewhat familiar with the young actor. Vinson recently starred in season 2 of the Peacock series "Poker Face" (in the school-set "Sloppy Joseph" episode involving magic tricks gone horribly awry, if you remember), appeared in the "Chucky" TV show, and is set to play a young Jason Voorheees in the "Crystal Lake" series. "God of War" will obviously mark his biggest test yet, but one would imagine that showrunner Ronald D. Moore and his creative team searched far and wide for the perfect young actor for the role. Check out all the details below!
Meet Callum Vinson, your new Atreus in the God of War series
Consider this the start of a beautiful father/son relationship — one that will inevitably launch a thousand memes. "God of War Ragnarök" quickly became a fan-favorite thanks to the core character dynamic between Kratos and his young son, voiced by Sunny Suljic in the video game. Only ever referred to as "BOY" by his gruff father and a surprising source of combat help throughout the sprawling story, Atreus ends up representing half of the narrative's beating heart and soul. To that point, Prime Video released an official character description for the benefit of those who may be coming into this series cold:
Atreus, the 10-year old son of Kratos, grew up in a remote forest cabin, isolated from the rest of the world and raised almost entirely by his mother Faye. He is an accomplished archer, has an affinity for animal[s], and is intensely curious about what lies beyond the confines of his forest home. After his mother's death, Atreus is left with a cold, distant father who he barely knows and who knows little about him in return. Nonetheless, Atreus yearns for his father's approval and is desperate to prove he is strong enough to survive in a harsh and dangerous world.
"God of War" has always felt like the next natural adaptation to come during this ongoing video game boom in Hollywood, and "God of War Ragnarök," in particular, certainly stands to teach the industry some vital lessons. Based on the early returns so far, combined with "Star Trek" and "Battlestar Galactica" legend Ronald D. Moore's involvement, we'd say that there's plenty of reason for optimism.
"God of War" will debut on Prime Video on a to-be-announced date.