Crystal Lake TV Series Won't Embrace Slasher Label, And That's Absurd For Friday The 13th

It's been 16 years since we've had a feature-length "Friday the 13th" movie. Fortunately, things are starting to change. We had the official short "Sweet Revenge" released earlier this year, but more importantly, A24 and Peacock's upcoming prequel TV series "Crystal Lake" is due to premiere in 2026. One might think it's time for slasher fans to rejoice — but not so fast! Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane appears to be leaning away from the franchise's slasher roots. Or, at the very least, he's not interested in embracing the slasher label proudly.

Kane, who also serves as the co-showrunner on HBO's "It: Welcome to Derry," recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about "Crystal Lake." Kane took over as showrunner on the "Friday the 13th" prequel series after Bryan Fuller exited over creative disagreements. As for what his version looks like? As he tells it, it's a psychological thriller and "a slasher without quite being a slasher," whatever the heck that means. Here's what he had to say:

"In many ways, it's a psychological thriller. It's a paranoid '70s thriller. It has all of the DNA of a slasher without quite being a slasher. There are rivers of blood in the show. There are very, I think, ingenious kill sequences and deaths and murders, but it's all done in service of character and theme and place and time."

There's nothing wrong with trying to do something different within the framework of a long-running franchise. That said, Jason Voorhees is, in many ways, the ultimate slasher. Granted, this is a prequel series focused largely on his mother, Pamela Voorhees (played by Linda Cardellini). All the same, the original 1980 film is a slasher classic featuring Pamela as the killer. Not fully embracing its slasher DNA feels absurd.