Yes, A New Friday The 13th Movie Is Happening — And One Director Pitched His Take [Exclusive]

After 16 years and change, a new "Friday the 13th" movie is finally on the way. (Yes, really.) While we currently have more questions than answers, the team behind the recently launched Jason Universe have said that a movie is in development. Now, the filmmaker behind this year's official "F13" short, entitled "Sweet Revenge," has confirmed those plans.

I recently had the good fortune of speaking with director Mike P. Nelson in honor of the release of his remake of "Silent Night, Deadly Night," which I saw at Fantastic Fest this year. Since Nelson was behind the camera for the aforementioned "Sweet Revenge," which debuted on YouTube in August, I asked if he knew about any plans for a new feature film. Nelson couldn't say much, but what he said was enough to assure us that this is really happening. Here's what he had to say:

"They are working on it, that I can promise you, because I've heard of it and because I have that direct communication with them, it's there. So that's really happening. And yes, they have reached out [to me about it]. As have other people. I can't say too much, but I will say that I have given my two cents, I have given them my take, and right now it's in their court and we'll go from there."

Not only was Nelson able to confirm that gears are turning on a return from Jason Voorhees in cinematic form, but he revealed he has pitched his take to the producers.

"I can tell you that a new sequel movie and new sequel game are at the top of our list. It's where most of our energy's going right now," Horror Inc. vice president Robbie Barsamian previously said (via Bloody Disgusting).