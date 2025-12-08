Yes, A New Friday The 13th Movie Is Happening — And One Director Pitched His Take [Exclusive]
After 16 years and change, a new "Friday the 13th" movie is finally on the way. (Yes, really.) While we currently have more questions than answers, the team behind the recently launched Jason Universe have said that a movie is in development. Now, the filmmaker behind this year's official "F13" short, entitled "Sweet Revenge," has confirmed those plans.
I recently had the good fortune of speaking with director Mike P. Nelson in honor of the release of his remake of "Silent Night, Deadly Night," which I saw at Fantastic Fest this year. Since Nelson was behind the camera for the aforementioned "Sweet Revenge," which debuted on YouTube in August, I asked if he knew about any plans for a new feature film. Nelson couldn't say much, but what he said was enough to assure us that this is really happening. Here's what he had to say:
"They are working on it, that I can promise you, because I've heard of it and because I have that direct communication with them, it's there. So that's really happening. And yes, they have reached out [to me about it]. As have other people. I can't say too much, but I will say that I have given my two cents, I have given them my take, and right now it's in their court and we'll go from there."
Not only was Nelson able to confirm that gears are turning on a return from Jason Voorhees in cinematic form, but he revealed he has pitched his take to the producers.
"I can tell you that a new sequel movie and new sequel game are at the top of our list. It's where most of our energy's going right now," Horror Inc. vice president Robbie Barsamian previously said (via Bloody Disgusting).
Mike P. Nelson has offered up his take on Friday the 13th
As for what Nelson's take is, exactly? That's a little more up in the air. For those who didn't see "Sweet Revenge," it stars stunt man Schuyler White as Jason Voorhees, who, in classic fashion, dispatches some young people by a lake. However, our final girl, Eve (Ally Ioannides), makes things very interesting. The short ends by setting up a showdown between Eve and Jason, with Eve seemingly transformed by the waters of Camp Crystal Lake.
Would Nelson's feature be an expansion of the "Sweet Revenge" story, or something else? For what it's worth, the director has taken big swings with franchises in the past, including his 2021 "Wrong Turn" reboot and his bold "Silent Night, Deadly Night" remake. Elsewhere in our interview, Nelson elaborated on his approach to pre-established franchises:
"I think a lot of IP loses its luster because it's way too 'holier than thou' and 'we need to be careful.' Dude, get over it, man. Get out there and try something. That's the reason why the original content worked so well is because somebody went out and did something, you know what I mean? And they did something that was different. So why not do something different?"
Don't expect Nelson to make a by-the-numbers "Friday the 13th" movie if the producers go with his pitch. Either way, this project will break a long dry spell as the franchise had been caught up in a messy legal battle for years. Slowly, it seems that is all starting to unravel, while Peacock is also in production on a prequel TV series titled "Crystal Lake" (though that has nothing to do with the new movie currently in development).
"Silent Night, Deadly Night" hits theaters on December 12, 2025.