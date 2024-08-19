Peacock's Friday The 13th Prequel Series Has A New Showrunner, And It's... The Voice Of Aladdin?

For many years, A24 has been attempting to adapt the long-running slasher film series "Friday the 13th" into a prequel TV series called "Crystal Lake." For a few promising moments, Bryan Fuller was set to be the showrunner, but like so many Fuller projects, he eventually parted ways with the project over creative differences. This was in addition to the continued legal woes surrounding the "Friday the 13th" movies, leaving director/producer Sean Cunningham butting heads with original "Friday the 13th" screenwriter Victor Miller as to who owns the rights to the 1980 hit.

Charlize Theron was once eyed to star in "Crystal Lake" as Jason Voorhees' mom, Pamela Voorhees, but that may no longer be the case now that the series has undergone some reworking in the wake of Fuller's departure. That re-working may finally be in full swing once again, as, according to a new report from Variety, Brad Caleb Kane has been hired as the series' new showrunner.

As a writer, Kane has a long résumé, having written episodes of the "Crash" TV series, the sci-fi series "Fringe," and the big-budget pirate show "Black Sails." Kane also wrote episodes of "Lodge 49" and served as producer on the previous shows. More recently, he wrote some episodes for the marital arts show "Warrior" and the Max series "Tokyo Vice."

Kane also has a long career as an actor and a singer, and has been performing on stage and screen since he was a child. His first acting credit was in the 1982 Tony Bill film "Six Weeks," where he appeared briefly as one of the kids in The Nutcracker Suite.

Perhaps most surprisingly, however, Kane has made a handy career with Disney, serving as the singing voice of Aladdin in "Aladdin" and many other ancillary Disney projects.