A New Friday The 13th Movie Is On The Way, But Not How You'd Expect
Some good news today for "Friday the 13th" fans as, for the first time in a very long time, we're getting a new film featuring Jason Voorhees. The only bad news is that it's a short film and not a feature film, but after more than 15 years without any movies in this franchise, beggars can't be choosers. I myself am one of those beggars, so I'll take what I can get.
As announced by Variety, Mike P. Nelson, of "Wrong Turn" (2021) fame, is set to direct "Sweet Revenge," a project — one labeled a "vignette" — featuring the famed Camp Crystal Lake killer of "Friday the 13th" fame. The short film hails from the folks at Horror Inc., who own the rights to the property, and is part of the ongoing Jason Universe, which launched last year. Though no specific plot details are available for the time being, the production is teasing, "Fans will drop into a chilling weekend in the woods filled with blood-soaked surprises only Jason can deliver."
Production on the short began earlier this month. That makes Nelson a busy man, as he's also currently working on the "Silent Night, Deadly Night" reboot for Cineverse. Speaking about his new Jason Voorhees short, Nelson had this to say:
"I am so grateful that the team at Horror, Inc. saw something in 'Sweet Revenge' and wanted it as a part of the Jason Voorhees story! And to think 30 years ago I was trying to secretly watch these movies on VHS when no one was looking. To have the opportunity to write and direct one of these stories is surreal — not to mention having an amazing team led by Chad Villella and Brianna Lee Johnson help me bring it to life! Not only is the vignette a new take on the beloved IP, it is a comforting, gory hug, reminding us why we fell in love with these movies. Much gruesome fun awaits you!"
The short is set to debut on the Jason Universe YouTube channel later this year, as well as a website hosted by Angry Orchard Hard Cider.
The Friday the 13th franchise is finally showing signs of life
"We were beyond excited when Mike Nelson came on board and Angry Orchard sponsored production to help us bring this to life in a wickedly unexpected way," Horror, Inc. chief marketing officer Sheri Conn added. "Even in a short vignette, Nelson will masterfully capture our shared vision — honoring the heritage of the franchise while delivering something fresh and thrilling for a new generation."
The existence of this short does open up some questions. For one, why doesn't it have "Friday the 13th" in the title? That goes back to a years-long lawsuit involving the "Friday the 13th" rights, which is why we haven't had a new movie since the 2009 remake. Very basically, screenwriter Victor Miller won the rights back to the original movie, but that film doesn't feature Jason as the killer. Meanwhile, director Sean S. Cunningham, who is part of Horror Inc., is able to make use of much of what came in the sequels, including the adult Jason in the hockey mask.
This has very much complicated matters in recent years. Horror Inc. can try to capitalize on Jason, but it can't make a new feature film and it can't use the "Friday the 13th" name. It's been a bumpy ride and a bit odd at times, but, if nothing else, for the first time in a long time, new "Friday the 13th" stuff is on the way. That has to be seen as a win, albeit a small one, for longtime fans.
As for the Jason Universe, it was launched as a way to bring the slasher back into the public eye. Jason's now coming to Halloween Horror Nights, and Greg Nicotero even did a new Jason design. This short is part of the whole thing, as is the upcoming "Crystal Lake" TV series for Peacock (which has had its share of troubles in getting off the ground but is finally, currently filming).
"Sweet Revenge" doesn't currently have a release date, but stay tuned.