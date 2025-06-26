A New Friday The 13th Movie Is On The Way, But Not How You'd Expect

Some good news today for "Friday the 13th" fans as, for the first time in a very long time, we're getting a new film featuring Jason Voorhees. The only bad news is that it's a short film and not a feature film, but after more than 15 years without any movies in this franchise, beggars can't be choosers. I myself am one of those beggars, so I'll take what I can get.

As announced by Variety, Mike P. Nelson, of "Wrong Turn" (2021) fame, is set to direct "Sweet Revenge," a project — one labeled a "vignette" — featuring the famed Camp Crystal Lake killer of "Friday the 13th" fame. The short film hails from the folks at Horror Inc., who own the rights to the property, and is part of the ongoing Jason Universe, which launched last year. Though no specific plot details are available for the time being, the production is teasing, "Fans will drop into a chilling weekend in the woods filled with blood-soaked surprises only Jason can deliver."

Production on the short began earlier this month. That makes Nelson a busy man, as he's also currently working on the "Silent Night, Deadly Night" reboot for Cineverse. Speaking about his new Jason Voorhees short, Nelson had this to say:

"I am so grateful that the team at Horror, Inc. saw something in 'Sweet Revenge' and wanted it as a part of the Jason Voorhees story! And to think 30 years ago I was trying to secretly watch these movies on VHS when no one was looking. To have the opportunity to write and direct one of these stories is surreal — not to mention having an amazing team led by Chad Villella and Brianna Lee Johnson help me bring it to life! Not only is the vignette a new take on the beloved IP, it is a comforting, gory hug, reminding us why we fell in love with these movies. Much gruesome fun awaits you!"

The short is set to debut on the Jason Universe YouTube channel later this year, as well as a website hosted by Angry Orchard Hard Cider.