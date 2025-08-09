A New Actor Is Playing Horror Icon Jason Voorhees For The First Time In More Than 15 Years
It's been a long, long time since horror fans have been treated to new media featuring Jason Voorhees killing young people near a lake. Even "Friday the 13th: The Game" was shut down last year. But at long last, the folks at Horror Inc. and the recently launched Jason Universe are amending the situation. While we're not getting a new feature film just yet, an official short titled "Sweet Revenge" is dropping online next week. On top of that, we now know who is playing Jason in the so-called vignette.
According to Bloody Disgusting, Guinness World Record holder and stunt man Schuyler White will portray the machete-wielding murderer behind the mask in "Sweet Revenge." Directed by Mike P. Nelson ("Wrong Turn"), the forthcoming short is 13 minutes long and, as the trailer below indicates, it will deliver some classic "Friday the 13th" thrills. That said, specific plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.
As for White, his Hollywood stunt work includes movies such as "Haunt" and "V/H/S/85." He's also handled special effects on horror movies like "Don't Breathe 2" and the upcoming "Shelby Oaks." So, he's got the horror bonafides, the physique, and the stunt experience to pull it off. Indeed, he seems like a damn fine fit for the role.
The last actor to officially bring Jason to life on screen was Derek Mears in 2009's "Friday the 13th" remake, which took in $91.5 million at the box office and was a big success. Though a sequel was planned (one that likely would have seen Mears return as Mr. Voorhees), the franchise subsequently found itself tangled up in a messy, boat load of legal trouble, which has held up just about anything with this beloved slasher icon for the last decade and change. Slowly but surely, however, that has been changing, as evidenced by this short's existence.
Friday the 13th is finally finding new life - slowly
Without getting into the nitty gritty of it all, the "Friday the 13th" rights have been caught up in an unpleasant legal battle between original "Friday the 13th" screenwriter Victor Miller and director Sean S. Cunningham. The pair's 1980 slasher classic features Pamela Voorhees, Jason's mom, as the killer, with Jason only appearing briefly as a young boy since the grown-up, hockey mask wearing Jason didn't become a factor until the sequels. So, when Miller got the rights to the original screenplay, he got the "Friday the 13th" name and all of those elements, but not the adult Jason.
That's why getting a new movie made has been such a nightmare, as the rights have essentially been split up between Miller and Cunningham. Be that as it may, things are finally changing. A24 and Peacock are now moving forward with a "Crystal Lake" TV show, which will essentially be a prequel series. Mind you, that show has faced troubles of its own, with original showrunner Bryan Fuller departing after a great deal of development.
Aside from the short, the folks at Jason Universe have promised much, including new merchandise, experiences, games, and more. As for a new movie? At the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con, Horror Inc. Vice President Robbie Barsamian did provide hope on that front, stating (via Bloody Disgusting), "I can tell you that a new sequel movie and new sequel game are at the top of our list. It's where most of our energy's going right now. And I can tell you finally we're in a position to deliver on that."
What that will look like or when we'll actually see it is anyone's guess. Still, things are finally happening a full 16 years after Jason Voorhees last graced the silver screen. For what it's worth, Nelson is also directing the upcoming "Silent Night, Deadly Night" film reboot, so he might be a good candidate for Jason's next movie, especially if this short goes over well.
"Sweet Revenge" will premiere on YouTube on August 13, 2025. Those who live in New York can attend an in-person premiere sponsored by Angry Orchard by signing up at the Eventbrite page right here.