A New Actor Is Playing Horror Icon Jason Voorhees For The First Time In More Than 15 Years

It's been a long, long time since horror fans have been treated to new media featuring Jason Voorhees killing young people near a lake. Even "Friday the 13th: The Game" was shut down last year. But at long last, the folks at Horror Inc. and the recently launched Jason Universe are amending the situation. While we're not getting a new feature film just yet, an official short titled "Sweet Revenge" is dropping online next week. On top of that, we now know who is playing Jason in the so-called vignette.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Guinness World Record holder and stunt man Schuyler White will portray the machete-wielding murderer behind the mask in "Sweet Revenge." Directed by Mike P. Nelson ("Wrong Turn"), the forthcoming short is 13 minutes long and, as the trailer below indicates, it will deliver some classic "Friday the 13th" thrills. That said, specific plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.

As for White, his Hollywood stunt work includes movies such as "Haunt" and "V/H/S/85." He's also handled special effects on horror movies like "Don't Breathe 2" and the upcoming "Shelby Oaks." So, he's got the horror bonafides, the physique, and the stunt experience to pull it off. Indeed, he seems like a damn fine fit for the role.

The last actor to officially bring Jason to life on screen was Derek Mears in 2009's "Friday the 13th" remake, which took in $91.5 million at the box office and was a big success. Though a sequel was planned (one that likely would have seen Mears return as Mr. Voorhees), the franchise subsequently found itself tangled up in a messy, boat load of legal trouble, which has held up just about anything with this beloved slasher icon for the last decade and change. Slowly but surely, however, that has been changing, as evidenced by this short's existence.