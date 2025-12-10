10 Best '70s Conspiracy Thriller Movies, Ranked

The thriller genre can be pretty broad, as evidenced by our big list of the best thriller movies, but the conspiracy thriller is a very particular subgenre within. There's still a need for thrills, obviously, in the form of suspense sequences, action beats, and an increasing tension, but there are also a few factors specific to the subgenre.

First, someone needs to discover something, either a past misdeed or maybe plans for some future crime. Second, they need to find it difficult to convince anyone of the truth even as they find themselves in some degree of danger over that discovery. And third, while the culprits can just be a small, threatening group of like-minded individuals, they're more likely to represent some government faction or corporate interest. Whatever they are, they're wholly invested in keeping their secret from getting out.

The 1970s gave birth to the best films in the subgenre as Americans exited the Vietnam War and the Nixon presidency with far less trust in the government than they had previously. Two American classics from the 1970s that typically make lists of great conspiracy thrillers are absent from this one, though, as neither really fits the understood criteria above. "The Conversation" and "Marathon Man" are both brilliant, but their thrills aren't derived from conspiracies. The former sees a man whose guilt leads him down a desperate and lonely path, and the latter is about a war criminal killing anyone who threatens his post-war life.

So here's our list of the actual 10 best conspiracy thrillers from the 1970s, ranked.