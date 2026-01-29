Prime Video's God Of War Series Casts A Severance Star As Thor

Whatever hot takes fans may have about a "God of War" streaming adaptation, nobody can accuse its creative team of lacking imagination and creativity. After first flipping the fandom on their heads by casting original Thor voice actor Ryan Hurst as its new Kratos, showrunner Ronald D. Moore has done it again by branching out and scooping up "Severance" scene-stealer Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as his live-action Thor.

Incredibly enough, however, it turns out certain fans saw the vision months ahead of time. One overlooked social media post on the Fancast subreddit from almost a full year ago basically nailed it right on the head, submitting an image comparing Ólafsson's physicality to that of Thor in "God of War Ragnarök." The physical resemblance is uncanny, as most fancasts tend to be, but it certainly helps that the actor proved his chops throughout "Severance" and his previous credits as well. This includes season 1 of "True Detective," the 2014 film "A Walk Among the Tombstones," the Apple TV series "Your Friends & Neighbors," and plenty more.

Ólafsson joins a cast already made up of Hurst, Max Parker as Heimdall, Teresa Palmer as Sif, and more certainly to be announced in the weeks and months ahead. "God of War" has already been granted a two-season order, with Moore handling showrunner duties and Frederick E.O. Toye ("The Boys," "Shōgun," and "Fallout") set to direct the first two episodes. The official logline is as follows: