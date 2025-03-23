The Severance Season 2 Finale Gets Violent, But Did The Show Need To Cross That Line?

This article contains surprisingly gory spoilers for "Severance" season 2, episode 10 — "Cold Harbor"

Like just about every other sci-fi thriller out there, "Severance" has been known to get its hands dirty on occasion. However, the show is nowhere near as bloody as you'd expect from a dystopian show about manipulated low-level workers struggling against a powerful megacorporation with a built-in religious cult and intentions of global dominance. In fact, I'd argue that a relative lack of physical brutality is a large part of the series' allure, as it allows "Severance" to focus on the impending sense of white collar doom that's both its crooked backbone and its greatest asset. But what would "Severance" look like if it woke up and chose violence? How would this impact the show's atmosphere going forward?

The "Severance" season 2 finale, "Cold Harbor," sets out to answer these questions and more by releasing a generous dose of gore into the usually pristine corridors of Lumon's ominous underground complex. The episode features a fight scene that would be violent by any show's standards, as well as an unexpected and bloody death that wouldn't be out of place in a slasher movie. In a less bloody example, Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) also adds to his work-related injury quota when Helly R. (Britt Lower) smashes him in the face with a Lumon-issued trombone, of all things — and it's telling that compared to the other violent moments, this fairly nasty hit plays out as borderline comedic.

"Severance" has featured tactical displays of violence before, but never even nearly to this extent. Was it worth it? Let's take a look at the events that make "Cold Harbor" the most physically brutal "Severance" episode yet, and whether all that violence truly brings anything to the table.