God Of War Creator Slams First Image From Live-Action Prime Video Series: 'Terrible'

It's no surprise that our first official look at the upcoming "God of War" TV series stirred up all sorts of discourse, but who could've seen this coming? As it turns out, maybe we all should've. "God of War" video game creator David Jaffe has had a habit of voicing his very unfiltered thoughts on his personal YouTube channel, most recently raking the spin-off game "God of War: Sons of Sparta" through the coals for not being up to snuff. So, perhaps it was only a matter of time before he set his sights on Prime Video's live-action adaptation, as reported by Variety.

In his latest reaction video, Jaffe took direct aim at the first image showing Ryan Hurst as Kratos in action next to Callum Vinson as his son Atreus, a somewhat stilted setup that gamers were quick to dissect and tear apart online. In between bouts of laughter and disbelief, Jaffe didn't hold back about his thoughts on this picture giving us our first taste of the show. But, to his credit, he was quick to offer up a disclaimer: