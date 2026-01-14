God Of War Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Ryan Hurst's Kratos Casting

Video game adaptations are the new craze in Hollywood. With superhero movies no longer being the sure-fire hits they once were, video games are a potential goldmine. We've seen shows like "Arcane" and "The Last of Us" get critical acclaim as well as become big ratings successes. On the big screen, the "Sonic the Hedgehog" trilogy is a bonafide financial hit while both the "Minecraft" and "Super Mario Bros." movies helped keep theaters afloat the past few years.

Perhaps the biggest challenge with video game adaptations is the issue of translating the source material. Unlike a book, where readers have to use their imaginations to picture what a character looks like, or comics, where the lack of sound means a character can sound like anyone, the majority of video games feature full performances. A character like Joel from "The Last of Us" or Nathan Drake in the "Uncharted" series are brought to life by people who emote and act, through performance capture or voiceover.

This is to say, it's hard to please fans when casting a video game character in a movie adaptation. And yet, "God of War" fans are all saying the same thing about Ryan Hurst being cast as Kratos in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular video game series.

In the comments section on Reddit, fans are surprised to see someone who already appears in the "God of War" games cast in the live-action show, especially since Hurst played a different character in the game. Meanwhile, those familiar with Hurst's roles in shows like "Sons of Anarchy" seem excited that he will bring the "sad dad energy" he brought to Opie in that show to Kratos in the upcoming TV show.