God Of War Live Action TV Series Will Slay Deities At Amazon Prime Video

Yet another marquee video game franchise is getting the live-action treatment thanks to streaming services that are in desperate need of keeping subscribers happy. This time, it's none other than "God of War," with Amazon Prime Video poised to bring the wildly popular series of games to life in a TV series, rather than a movie, which has been put forth at various points in the past.

According to Deadline, Amazon is currently in talks for a live-action "God of War" series but has not yet finalized said deal. Should things move forward, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby ("The Expanse") are said to be on board to develop the project alongside Rafe Judkins ("Wheel of Time"). Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions would produce the show along with Amazon Studios. No word yet on casting or anything remotely detailed (which makes sense given that deals haven't even formally closed yet), but this does seem to be headed in the right direction.

The "God of War" franchise is expansive, currently consisting of seven games that date back to 2005. The series centers on a warrior named Kratos and his violent mythological adventures as he declares war on the pantheon of gods that destroyed his life (Greek at first, and Norse in the more recent games). A new game, "God of War: Ragnarok," is set to arrive later this year for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. So Amazon has an awful lot of source material to work with for a series.