Scarlett Johansson's 2024 Sci-Fi Flop Streaming On Prime Video Deserves A Second Chance

The Michael Bay "Transformers" films' loud, obnoxious refusal to improve meant audiences grew tired of them. Come 2024, the animated prequel movie "Transformers One" became a box office disappointment. In a cruel twist of fate, "Transformers One" earned enthusiastic reviews from the people who did see it (read /Film's review here). But between a decade of "Transformers" as the nadir of Hollywood, and an underwhelming marketing campaign for "Transformers One," those good reviews probably sounded like the little bot who cried wolf.

While a "Transformers One" sequel is currently unlikely, the film can be enjoyed streaming on Prime Video (as well as Paramount+ and MGM+). Directed by Josh Cooley, it's set entirely on the Transformers' alien homeworld, Cybertron. The film answers questions like why Megatron's army calls themselves "Decepticons," or how Optimus Prime became a worthy leader.

"Transformers One" uses a celebrity voice cast, but they're all excellent. Chris Hemsworth plays Orion Pax (the young Optimus Prime), while Brian Tyree Henry is his best pal D-16 (the future Megatron). Scarlett Johansson plays Elita, manager of the Energon mining team Orion and D-16 are part of. After Orion disobeys Elita's orders to save their coworker Jazz (Evan Michael Lee) from a cave-in, she's demoted. She tags along on the duo's trip to the surface with B-127 (Keegan-Michael Key), where they learn the horrible truth of Cybertron's leader, Sentinel Prime (Jon Hamm).

Elita knows she's the smartest of our four heroes, but while she spends most of the movie dogging on Orion, she drags him out of his late second-act funk. "This blind optimism that you have is why you make such bold and courageous choices ... that are also extremely stupid," Elita tells Pax. "You're inspiring. You can envision a better future that no one else can see."