Transformers One Sequel Updates: Is It Happening?

There's a cruel irony to "Transformers One," 2024's animated prequel film about the robots in disguise. Directed by Josh Cooley, "Transformers One" is the first great "Transformers" movie — yet we may never get a "Transformers Two."

I like the original 1986 "Transformers: The Movie." I understand why its rock-n-rollin soundtrack ("You've got the touch!") and epic moments — from Optimus Prime's sacrifice to the planet eater Unicron revealing his enormous true form — will burn into your brain if you see it at the right age. But the script is pretty slapdash, the animation is richer and more detailed than that in the '80s cartoon but still filled with careless errors, and the whole cynical purpose of the film (kill the old Transformers toys, sell the new ones) is galling.

Meanwhile, all of the live-action "Transformers" movies directed by Michael Bay lie on a sliding scale of bad. "Bumblebee" is good, if slight, but then "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" was so boring. "Transformers One" loses the human perspective yet is easily the most soulful movie in this franchise. The film's marketing hinged on how this prequel was the untold story of Orion Pax/Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16/Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) transforming from brothers into enemies.

Torn apart by anger, ideology, and buried resentment, Orion and D are the most human characters in any of these movies. Optimus Prime and Megatron have always been broad archetypes of good and evil, but "Transformers One" shows neither was created that way. Yet, even with these heavier moments, the movie is still bright and adventurous, never forgetting to bring kids along for the ride.

So, why isn't a "Transformers One" sequel a sure thing?