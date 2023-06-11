Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Could Be Just The Start Of Unicron's Reign

The marketing for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" has been alluding to a coming "darkness" since the beginning. It's only once the film's second trailer debuted on April 27, 2023, that we learned who this vague threat was: Unicron (voiced by Colman Domingo). Like the Death Star and Galactus rolled into one, Unicron is a metal planet that devours other worlds and transforms into a titanic mechanical demon. He's been known by many names, none of them good, including the Chaos Bringer, the Planet Eater, and the Lord of the Undead.

This isn't Unicron's first time in a "Transformers" movie. He debuted (with the voice of Orson Welles) as the villain of the 1986 "The Transformers: The Movie," a spin-off of the original cartoon. The film's grander scale demanded a villain more dangerous than the Decepticons. Since that movie is, for better or worse, the foundational text of "Transformers," Unicron is the franchise's go-to overarching villain.

Unicron was also featured in the final Michael Bay-directed live-action "Transformers" movie, "The Last Knight." That film took a page from the cartoon "Transformers: Prime," where the dormant Unicron was the core of Earth itself — then he started waking up. Since the "Transformers" films have been semi-rebooted, we'll never see that story concluded. Indeed, "Rise of the Beasts" is going for a more traditional approach to Unicron; he's an independent entity from Earth, his design (in planet mode at least) is a recreation of the classic 1986 one, and he has normal-sized Transformers as "heralds" doing his bidding.

"Rise of the Beasts" director Steven Caple Jr. has said he doesn't intend this to be Unicron's last time on the silver screen either.