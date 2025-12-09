How Howard The Duck's Creator Enlisted An Iconic Batman Writer To Help Kill Optimus Prime

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Transformers: The Movie" is infamous for one thing above all else: the death of the cartoon series' hero, Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), leader of the Autobots. Prime dies heroically after a final battle with his nemesis, the Decepticon leader Megatron (Frank Welker), which clears the way for young Hot Rod (Judd Nelson) to rise as the new Autobot leader: Rodimus Prime.

The movie's script was a team effort, and the final product still shows the stitches of revision after revision. The late Ron Friedman is the credited writer; Friedman even wrote a memoir titled "I Killed Optimus Prime." However, others gave input, including Flint Dille, the "Transformers" cartoon's story editor.

As Dille has told many times over the years, he and colleague Steve Gerber were trying to perfect Optimus' death scene. (Gerber, a comic writer who'd created Marvel's Howard the Duck, kept working with Dille as a story editor for "The Transformers" season 3 after the movie.) "We probably rewrote that scene at least five hundred times," Dille once told Topless Robot.

By chance, Gerber was having lunch with a pal from Marvel, so he and Dille asked said pal to pitch in on Prime's death scene. Who was it? Frank Miller, who'd hit it big writing "Daredevil." Miller was then working on the Batman comic that became the character and medium-defining "The Dark Knight Returns." He helped out with Optimus Prime's death, while Dille and Gerber helped Miller crack the climax of "Dark Knight Returns" where Batman fights Superman.

Dille said that Optimus should die like John Wayne as Davy Crockett in 1960's "The Alamo." Miller countered with "The 300 Spartans." (Miller, of course, would retell that story in his 1998 comic "300.") Those influences track with how Optimus' death ultimately played out.